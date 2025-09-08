What Does The CF Stand For On CFMoto Motorcycles?
If you have an affinity for motorcycles, ATVs, and other off-road transports that go vroom, CFMoto is a name you are likely well-acquainted with. The brand, which has been praised by many in the motorcycle and off-road circles, is known for offering relatively cheap motorcycles that look expensive. The company began in 1989 in a small workshop in Wenzhou in the Zhejiang province of China, where its founders operated a business for spare motorcycle parts and second hand engines. Today, the company manufactures the bulk of its own motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides at facilities located in China and Taiwan, where it also makes most CFMoto engines.Its name actually borrows two letters from part of its official company title, which is Zhejiang ChunFeng Power Co., Limited.
We'd wager that even some who regularly spend time astride a CFMoto build may not realize that title is indeed formed from abbreviations of three different words. Of course, "Moto," is the most obvious and is most likely short for either motorcycle or motorsports. The "CF" part of the company's name is far more interesting.
The meaning behind the CFMoto name
The translation of ChunFeng is more poetic than many might realize. As it is, "chun" and "feng" are actually two separate words that were smashed together for CFMoto's official corporate naming. "Chun" translates to spring, while "feng" translates to wind. When you combine those two words, you get ChunFeng, which CFMoto says is a reference to the sort of gentle breezes you might encounter on a spring day. CFMoto notes the term could also be seen as a metaphor, indicating support and friendliness.
However you interpret the CF in CFMoto, it's easy to understand why the company would want to associate such concepts with its brand of motorcycles and off-road vehicles. Although riders may not be aware of the meaning behind the name, the company's offerings are obviously appealing to many. Since its origins in the late 1980s, CFMoto has continued to expand, offering its first bikes in America in 2002. Five years later, the company opened its U.S. headquarters in Plymouth, Minnesota and has since become a major player in the North American consumer motorsports arena, even opening a new manufacturing plant in Mexico in 2023.