What Does The CF Stand For On CFMoto Motorcycles?

If you have an affinity for motorcycles, ATVs, and other off-road transports that go vroom, CFMoto is a name you are likely well-acquainted with. The brand, which has been praised by many in the motorcycle and off-road circles, is known for offering relatively cheap motorcycles that look expensive. The company began in 1989 in a small workshop in Wenzhou in the Zhejiang province of China, where its founders operated a business for spare motorcycle parts and second hand engines. Today, the company manufactures the bulk of its own motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides at facilities located in China and Taiwan, where it also makes most CFMoto engines.Its name actually borrows two letters from part of its official company title, which is Zhejiang ChunFeng Power Co., Limited.

We'd wager that even some who regularly spend time astride a CFMoto build may not realize that title is indeed formed from abbreviations of three different words. Of course, "Moto," is the most obvious and is most likely short for either motorcycle or motorsports. The "CF" part of the company's name is far more interesting.