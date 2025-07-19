13 Cheap Motorcycles That Look Expensive

From beginner bikes to exclusive ultra-high-end motorcycles, there's a price bracket and a performance level to meet just about every need. Whether you're interested in a low-profile and economical commute to work, or arriving at the latest track day with dozens of jealous eyes on you, there's something with two wheels that will fit the bill. But what if you're interested in something that offers a bit of both worlds? Something affordably priced, but well-equipped enough to give you a bit of swagger? That's the center space in the Venn Diagram where these motorcycles live.

For riders who want a bit of flash, decent performance, and a price that's within reach, these are 13 motorcycles that look upscale, but can meet general budget constraints. The parameters for this list are relatively simple. First: nothing used. Prices vary wildly with used bikes depending on condition, mileage, and location, so to narrow the list, it's new motorcycles only. It's also worth noting that "cheap" is relative. For some, a $4,000 used motorcycle is beyond their budget, while others might see a $30,000 superbike as a drop in the bucket. With these choices, there's a wide spread of pricing, but all the bikes listed here are priced under $11,000 from the manufacturer, including destination fees where possible. In many cases, they're priced far enough below that self-imposed pricing guideline that there's even some room for modification or dealership accessories.