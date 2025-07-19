13 Cheap Motorcycles That Look Expensive
From beginner bikes to exclusive ultra-high-end motorcycles, there's a price bracket and a performance level to meet just about every need. Whether you're interested in a low-profile and economical commute to work, or arriving at the latest track day with dozens of jealous eyes on you, there's something with two wheels that will fit the bill. But what if you're interested in something that offers a bit of both worlds? Something affordably priced, but well-equipped enough to give you a bit of swagger? That's the center space in the Venn Diagram where these motorcycles live.
For riders who want a bit of flash, decent performance, and a price that's within reach, these are 13 motorcycles that look upscale, but can meet general budget constraints. The parameters for this list are relatively simple. First: nothing used. Prices vary wildly with used bikes depending on condition, mileage, and location, so to narrow the list, it's new motorcycles only. It's also worth noting that "cheap" is relative. For some, a $4,000 used motorcycle is beyond their budget, while others might see a $30,000 superbike as a drop in the bucket. With these choices, there's a wide spread of pricing, but all the bikes listed here are priced under $11,000 from the manufacturer, including destination fees where possible. In many cases, they're priced far enough below that self-imposed pricing guideline that there's even some room for modification or dealership accessories.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
A luxury brand in both the car and motorcycle world, BMW receives respect amongst enthusiasts of all types. So even one of the least-expensive BMWs you can buy will likely still turn a few heads. Enter the BMW G 310 R. An angular, nimble, and approachable naked sport bike, the G 310 R has plenty of style to go along with its brand image. In basic black paint, the 2025 G 310 R has an MSRP of just $5,690 (including $695 destination fee), leaving plenty of room in our budget for upgrades — like two optional paint schemes, luggage racks, and hand-protection guards.
Considering the price, the G 310 R has a strong standard feature set and good power to boot. It comes with adjustable preload suspension in the rear, standard ABS braking, and a complimentary break-in service after your first 600 miles. The 313cc single-cylinder engine that powers the G 310 R isn't exactly a titan, but it's got enough gusto for most beginner riders. It produces 34 horsepower and 20.6 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 88 mph, according to BMW. That's certainly enough power and speed to get you to and from your local bike night on the highway.
Aprilia RS 457
Designed with both the street and the racetrack in mind, the Aprilia RS 457 looks like it belongs amongst the most expensive bikes on the starting grid at any track day. The RS 457 shares styling cues with high-performance bikes like RS 660 and the RSV4, but it's priced significantly lower than either of those bikes. The RS 457 is powered by a 457cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47.6 hp and 32 lb-ft – enough to move around its relatively light 385-pound wet weight. So, it's quick, but not so fast that you'll be paying top dollar like with its larger siblings.
In our recent review of the RS 457, it made a strong case for itself by being fun to ride and loaded with enough features to make it feel thoroughly modern. The RS 457 has a starting price of $6,799 (not including VAT/destination), which is relatively low considering all you get. Standard features include adjustable ride modes, a 5-inch color TFT display, and full LED headlights. Accessories galore are available too, including adjustable levers, a USB charge port, a quick shifter, and high-performance brake pads.
Honda CB750 Hornet
Recently, I had the opportunity to test two new Honda bikes, back to back: the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Despite the larger CB1000's extra power, stronger feature set, and impressive riding dynamics, I concluded that the CB750 was the bike I'd rather have in my garage. Why? The CB750 Hornet is nimble, easy to ride, and still packed with features for the price. It has all the street-fighter style you could ask for via sharp Italian-penned design, and it's a relative bargain in its segment.
With a starting price of $8,599 (including $600 destination fee), the CB750 is priced well below our self-imposed limit for "cheap" bikes and priced below rivals like the Yamaha MT-07. Power for the CB750 comes from a stout 755cc parallel-twin, and according to global Honda sources (Honda US doesn't release power figures) it makes 90.5 hp and 55.3 lb-ft – impressive numbers for the class. Features like the 5-inch TFT display and Honda's RoadSync app for smartphone connectivity give the CB750 a thoroughly modern feel as well. And if you go with the white paint scheme, you get a bright-red frame that will certainly help the Hornet stand out in a crowd.
Suzuki SV650
The Suzuki SV650 is a versatile and popular bike that has lasted decades by offering wide appeal. It's priced low enough to appeal to beginners, with enough performance that even experienced riders can still have a blast taking one around a racetrack or heading for their local B-roads. A simple, naked-bike design accentuated by an exposed trellis frame gives the SV650 immediate curb appeal, which is properly backed up by its punchy 645cc V-twin engine.
When Cycle World put an SV650 on a dyno, it produced 69.3 hp and 44.2 lb-ft of torque — respectable numbers for the class and the price. MSRP for the 2025 SV650 ABS is $8,579 (including $530 destination fee), and that price covers the matching dark-gold wheels and frame, ABS brakes, a preload-adjustable rear shock, and an LCD instrument display. There isn't much in the way of high-tech features when it comes to the SV650, but the tried-and-true nature of this bike makes it a no-brainer even if it's lacking a bit of tech.
Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition
One of the best motorcycles for beginners, the Triumph Trident 660 has impressive power and unique styling to boot. The Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc inline three-cylinder engine that produces 81 hp and 47 lb-ft – but those numbers don't tell the whole story. Three-cylinder bikes like the 660 deliver a lot of their torque low in the rev range, giving them strong acceleration from the moment you twist open the throttle. What's more, the 2025 model year gets several updates like a quick shifter, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and several different riding modes — all of which come standard.
The standard Trident 660 is attractive and affordable, with a sharp modern take on cafe-racer styling, and a starting price of $8,595 (not including destination and delivery fees). For even more style, the Trident Triple Tribute Edition (say that three times fast) adds bright-red wheels and a special livery in honor of Triumph's Isle of Man TT victories. The price for the special livery? Only $150 more than the standard model: $8,745. Triumph doesn't list destination fees or include them in their online configurator, so be sure to budget a few hundred extra for that cost.
Yamaha XSR700
The Yamaha XSR700 is tied with the MT-07 as the cheapest way to get Yamaha's 689cc inline twin engine. And, in my opinion, the XSR has a bit of an edge, thanks to styling that's more likely to stand the test of time. Prices for the XSR700 start at $9,799 (including $600 destination fee and $600 supply chain surcharge), and that comes in lower than the Ténéré 700 and the R7, which both use the same engine (don't worry, we'll get to the R7 in a bit). According to Yamaha, the 689cc engine makes 50 lb-ft of torque (they don't disclose horsepower), which is strong for the segment and adequate for a bit of B-road fun.
Again, the styling is what really distinguishes the XSR from the MT-07. With cafe-racer styling and a simple black-with-gold color scheme, the 2025 XSR700 offers a vibe that will get attention now and for years to come. The classic, circular LED instrument display has all the information you need and none of the information you don't. With the XSR's retro styling, less is more.
Kawasaki Z650RS
Like the Trident 660 and the XSR700, the Kawasaki Z650RS ABS is a bike with throwback styling but equipped with many of the latest features. Admittedly, this list has several affordable, cafe-styled bikes, but that doesn't make the Kawasaki any less appealing. The Z650RS is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine, producing a respectable 67 hp and 48.5 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with an assist and slipper clutch, a three-mode traction control system, and a unique instrument cluster for the class.
Instead of one circular LED screen or gauge, the Z650RS uses two analog gauges, with a digital gear indicator and fuel gauge between them. It combines a bit of the old-school with the new. The twisty exhaust headers give the bike a modified look directly from the factory, while wire-style wheels help complete the style. MSRP for the 2025 Z650RS is $9,564 (including $665 destination fee). Several accessories are also available, like frame sliders, an upgraded seat, a USB charging cable, and a radiator screen.
Yamaha YZF-R7
As the bikes on our list start to creep up in price, they'll be slightly less worthy of any value designation, but the Yamaha R7 still gets proper sportbike styling and performance for the money, so it has earned its spot. A 689cc CP2 engine powers the R7, and it gets full fairings like any proper sportbike. An assist and slipper clutch is standard, as is adjustable front-and-rear suspension, a Brembo brake master cylinder, and a large TFT screen. A quick-shifter is optional, which will likely be worth the premium for track-day regulars.
The R7 is less powerful than 600cc rivals like the Honda CBR600RR. Still, it's also significantly less expensive –- the Honda checks in at $12,099 while the R7 is just $10,499 (including $600 destination fee and $700 supply chain surcharge). The R7 will also look properly placed in any Yamaha paddock with its signature Team Yamaha Blue paint option.
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber has a lot in common with its bigger brethren. It has all the traditional cruiser style you could ask for, properly meaty tires, and an evocative V-twin engine. Furthermore, the Scout Sixty Bobber's smaller engine and basic equipment levels give it a pricing advantage, coming in significantly lower than models like the Sport Scout and the 101 Scout.
The Scout Sixty Bobber has a V-twin with 60 cubic inches (999cc) of displacement -– a bit less than the 1,250cc engine in the 101 and Sport models. This means the Sixty Bobber produces less power, just 85 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque, but that should be plenty for most riders. MSRP for the Scout Sixty Bobber is $9,999 (not including destination fees), but it's essentially a clean slate. The basic black color scheme and simple-but-time-honored design can be easily modified with a wide selection of available accessories, making a cheap bike relatively unique for a sensible price. It's not loaded with high-tech or modern features, but it won't take much to make this Indian a bike that's suited precisely to your taste.
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson recently dropped the price of the Nightster for 2025, and in a world where everything seems to be getting more expensive, that's significant. The cheapest bike Harley makes, and a direct competitor to the Indian Sport Scout Sixty, the Nightster has an MSRP of $9,999 (like Indian, Harley-Davidson doesn't disclose destination fees on their configurator). It's only $500 less than the 2024 model, but it's still a price drop we won't be complaining about. And, like the Scout Sixty, the Nightster is designed to be cheap and to be modified. The Nightster is powered by a 59.5 cubic-inch (975cc) V-twin that produces 91 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque.
Standard features are slim on the entry-level Nightster, but features like selectable ride modes, Brembo brakes, color-shifting paint, and chrome exhaust are all available. A 4-inch LCD gives riders all the pertinent details, including the selection of three available ride modes. Traction control and ABS are also part of the package. Arriving at your local biker bar, the Nightster isn't likely to outshine any Fat Boys or Street Glides, but depending on how you spec yours out, it could look just as tough.
Suzuki GSX-8R
Like the Yamaha R7, the Suzuki GSX-8R offers legit sportbike styling and performance, but without the high-revving, four-cylinder power some riders might be used to. The GSX-8R also uses a two-cylinder engine, but in this case it's a beefy 776cc parallel-twin. Suzuki says that the parallel twin offers the same distinctive exhaust note as other V-twin engines in their lineup, but we'll have to test one out before we believe that claim. Thankfully, with modern aesthetics and some bright color options, it looks as sporty as can be.
The GSX-8R comes standard with full fairings like any sportbike should, a quick shifter, traction control, selectable rider modes, and a five-inch TFT screen. It essentially has all the gear and equipment we've come to expect from high-revving four-cylinder sport bikes, but with a smaller price tag. The GSX-8R's cousin, the GSX-R600 (also known as the Gixxer 600), has an MSRP of $12,529 (including $530 destination fee). The 8R undercuts that significantly at just $10,199.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a rare find. It's powered by a four-cylinder, 399cc engine producing just 56 hp, but it does so at 11,500 rpm, on its way to an astonishing redline of 16,000 rpm. When we recently tested the ZX-4RR, it impressed us with its handling, high-revving soundtrack, and relatively low price. It also has the proper looks to fit in with its big brothers, the ZX-6R and the ZX-10R.
The standard ZX-4R is powered by the same 399cc four-cylinder engine, and it has a proper list of standard features like an assist and slipper clutch, multiple rider modes, and smartphone connectivity, all for the reasonable price of $9,599 (including $600 destination fee). The upgraded ZX-4RR, however, will give you an added dose of street cred. It adds a quick shifter, an upgraded front fork with adjustable preload, and an upgraded Showa rear shock with adjustable compression, rebound, and preload -– all bundled for just an extra $700 over the standard model. That puts the ZX-4RR at $10,299 and in a category of unique bikes that will shine at any local show or track day.
Honda Transalp
Adventure bikes, for the most part, aren't cheap. Getting properly equipped motorcycles that can cross continents over the roughest possible terrain is going to cost you. Thankfully, features and styling from pricier bikes like the Honda Africa Twin have been trickling down to bikes like the XL750 Transalp (or just Transalp for short). The 2025 Honda Transalp has an MSRP of $10,599, undercutting its big brother, the Africa Twin, by nearly $5,000. Even for that comparatively affordable price, the Transalp is still feature-packed and provides plenty of power for off-road adventures.
The Transalp uses Honda's 755cc parallel-twin engine –- the same powerplant used by the CB750 Hornet -– that puts out 83 hp and 55 lb-ft. Over 8 inches of ground clearance should keep the underside clear of most obstacles, and a standard 5-inch TFT display gives you a digital view of all the stats you'll need on your back-country ride. More than just looking the part by coming with knobby tires and all the proper adventure-bike styling, our review of the Transalp revealed that it is a truly capable and comfortable bike.