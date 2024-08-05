2025 Aprilia RS 457 Review: Can Track Toy Thrills Really Come At An Entry Level Price?

Last fall, I visited Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Italy's Adriatic Coast to watch my first MotoGP race. The screaming spectacle of powerful engines and impressive human performance, especially on summer days easily eclipsing 90 degree Fahrenheit, absolutely blew my amateur motorcycle rider's mind. Never had I ever begun to even contemplate such impressive pace on two wheels, emphasized so much more in the real world than on TV screens watching from home.

While there, Aprilia unveiled a new entry-level sport bike, the RS 457. I leapt at the opportunity to watch the official unveil ceremony, sit on the bike, and check out the components up close. The exotic styling, compact packaging, and small-displacement engine piqued my interest, given that the RS 660 sat at the top of my list of favorite new sport bikes, then and now. But Aprilia reps on hand remained tight-lipped about any details at Misano, and especially the official plan for pricing.

Since then, early press previews of the RS 457 included only track riding, at Modena in Italy or at Laguna Seca in the United States. Now that early RS 457 deliveries have begun here in the United States, Aprilia brought a loaner straight out for me to test on the winding roads of Malibu, since real road riding impressions might better attract beginner riders.

