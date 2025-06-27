2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Review: The Perfect Superbike For The Streets

But first, Buttonwillow's new track. Looking at a map beforehand, the layout looked similar to the old track, but in person while camping trackside the night before, the wider and smoother curves looked perfect for riding. The next morning, I woke up and stretched, warming up to the prospect of a day in the saddle by checking my tire pressures and slipping into my full leathers. I knew I wanted to consciously take the first 20-minute session slow, both to adjust to the ZX-10R as well as the new track. And in fairness, new Buttonwillow mostly flows well, other than two challenging righthanders toward the last third of the 2.56-mile circuit.

The ZX-10R is no joke, either, by any means. A 998cc inline-four cranks out just shy of 200 horsepower on the way to a 14,000-RPM redline. But this KRT Edition with ABS weighs 456.4 pounds, so not exactly a lightweight. Still, over an initial few laps, the bike surprised me with unexpectedly quick turn-in and responsive weight transfer that belies the specs on paper. The Öhlins steering damper helps, maybe, and the nifty adjustable fork dials too. Brembo front brakes fit into the mix, requiring a little extra effort early into the bite but then progressively chomping down on the 330-millimeter rotors to haul down pace.