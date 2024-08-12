Which Kawasaki Motorcycles Have A Quick Shifter And How Does It Work?

The Kawasaki Quick Shifter, AKA the KQS, is a specially designed shifting mechanism that allows riders to upshift without having to engage the clutch or release the throttle. This was initially developed for racing bikes so that they could rapidly accelerate without having to ease up on the throttle while attempting to push the bike to its top speed. But while it may have started out on the race track, Kawasaki has quickly found a demand for the feature in the consumer market. So, how does it work?

According to Kawasaki, the Quick Shifter is controlled via an ECU–the same unit that controls and optimizes fuel, ignition, traction, launch, and several other engine monitoring features. The "KQS detects that the shift lever has been actuated and sends a signal to the ECU to cut ignition so that the next gear can be engaged without having to use the clutch." Some models, but not all, may also include clutchless downshifting as well. In these instances, the system will automatically lower engine speed so that the transmission can shift to the next gear down without requiring the rider to engage the clutch.

It's worth noting that not all Kawasaki riders are fans of the Quick Shifting mechanism. Some have complained that it isn't consistent, remarking that using the Quick Shifter doesn't make for as smooth or comfortable of a transition as shifting manually, especially when shifting through lower gears.

