How Powerful Are Kawasaki's Supercharged Motorcycle Engines?

The Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made and for good reason. This legendary bike features a variety of models available in Sport, Supersport, and the Hypersport genres.

Kawasaki's Sport bikes start with the Ninja 400, which offers an economical performance-oriented motorcycle, good for daily rides. The Supersport bikes like the Ninja ZX-4R are more like racing models, but adapted for legal street use. Then there are the Hypersport Ninjas that Kawasaki has engineered with supercharged engines pushing the envelope even further. Those looking for an adrenaline-fused experience behind the handlebars need look no further than the Ninja H2 product line.

There are three options within Kawasaki's Hypersport genre: the Ninja H2 SX, Ninja H2, and the Ninja H2R. Each H2 comes equipped with a 998cc four-cylinder engine with supercharger that produce torque starting at 101 lb-ft up to 121.5, depending on the model. The power plant between the wheels of the Ninja H2 is considered one of the most powerful motorcycle engines in production today, generating 228 horsepower. By far the most aggressive of the bunch and able to generate over 300 horsepower, however, is the Kawasaki Ninja H2R.