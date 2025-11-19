Every Honda Mini Bike You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

Mini motorcycles are great fun to ride, being nimble, lightweight, and most importantly, fairly affordable. Depending on their engine size, many mini bikes are capable of reaching a top speed of around 35 mph, or thereabouts, which is why they are great for young riders. And, mini bikes are becoming increasingly popular, with some mini motorcycles even available at Tractor Supply. One WiseGuy report suggests that the market for this class of bike is valued at just under $2 billion. But what exactly is a "mini-bike"?

Well, some prefer a tubular frame with a lawnmower engine. Others will say that the weight must be under 132 lbs with a seat height lower than 700 mm. The truth is that opinions differ, but a mini bike is broadly going to be a smaller-than-usual frame, with small-diameter wheels, an engine typically under 125 or 150cc, and absolutely no frills.

There are several names to choose from in this market, like Coleman, Drift Hero, Massimo, Greenworks, and many more. Legacy makers like Yamaha and Honda also make several models, though prices are on the premium end. Even so, many of the mini bikes on this list are quite affordable, though a couple do push the $5,000 mark, at which point the value proposition begins to fade a bit. Here are all the Honda mini motorcycles on the market today.