Is The Honda Navi A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
The Honda Navi is a small and unintimidating pocket bike. It's similar in size and structure to the Honda Grom, but with an even smaller engine. Perhaps the most appealing thing about it is its extremely reasonable price. This, coupled with Honda's well-earned reputation as one of the best motorcycle brands in the world, has led many riders to question whether the Navi would make a good first motorcycle.
There are a lot of factors to take into account when choosing your first bike. Most riders probably don't want to start out on a 1,000cc rocket until they're a bit more comfortable in the saddle. There are far too many cautionary tales about new riders laying down their dream bikes within a few blocks of the dealership. You want to choose a bike that's easy to control, easy to keep upright, has a good record of reliability, and you can ride it comfortably.
Of course, many of these factors are unique to the individual rider, but you can make a much more informed decision about whether or not a model is right for you by taking a look at the design, specs, and performance it offers. Keeping that in mind, here's some information about what makes the Honda Navi a good bike for beginners.
Not exactly eye-popping performance, but it's enough
Beginners probably don't want to go out and get a super-bike for their first motorcycle, but it's also worth noting that the Honda Navi doesn't offer a whole heck of a lot of pick-up. It's powered by a 109cc, OHX, air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine; with a 55.0mm bore, a 55.6mm stroke, and a 9.5:1 compression ratio. That is a very small engine. If you aren't overly familiar with engine displacement, then it might help put it in perspective to know that Honda actually makes larger engines for some of its lawnmowers compared to the Navi.
To be fair, the Navi is a lot lighter than a standard street bike, and therefore requires significantly less propulsion to achieve a reasonable amount of speed and acceleration. Even so, the reported top speed is 55 mph, and that scenario most likely involves a fairly lightweight rider. Gear Patrol said that the 109cc motor "creates pep — if not fireworks — from about 0–30 mph. At about 45 mph and above, acceleration gets glacial."
The Navi is very fuel efficient, however. It gets 110 mpg, which is good because it only has a 0.9 gal tank. This combination of low speed and high fuel economy suggests that the Navi is best used for short commutes around town. Most riders will probably want to avoid taking it on the freeway.
One of the most lightweight and easy to maneuver bikes
The overall design is probably the aspect of the Honda Navi that will most appeal to new riders. The bike is compact and lightweight, coming in at just 224 lbs. This makes it easier to stop, maneuver, turn around, and park, which is good for new riders who might not be confident planting their feet just yet.
You might be surprised to learn that its 30.0" seat height isn't actually all that much lower than most other small-engine street bikes. The Honda CB300R has a 31.6" seat height and the Honda CBR300R has a 30.7" seat height. So the Navi might be a little better suited to shorter riders than a standard 250 or 300, but not by much.
Its induction system also uses a 16mm carburetor. This is a much less complex mechanism than fuel injection. It's simpler to repair and replace if it breaks, but it isn't without its drawbacks. Fuel injection is more efficient, offers sharper throttle response, and doesn't require nearly as much maintenance. What's more, carburetors have a hard time starting in colder weather and often need to idle for a few minutes before they're ready to ride. This can be an added hassle, especially for new riders who want a bike that's easy to operate.
An automatic transmission makes for a beginner friendly feature
The Honda Navi has a few really nice features that make it a good choice for a starter bike. The first, and arguably most important of these is the fact that it comes with an automatic transmission. "The Navi features a CVT transmission," says Honda. "That not only means no clutch and no shifting, but no neutral or park either — just start it up, twist the throttle, and go-go-go!"
A vast majority of motorcycles have manual transmissions and require riders to operate both a hand clutch and a foot shifter while riding. This is an essential skill for those who wish to ride a majority of the larger bikes that are currently available. It also offers more control over acceleration, deceleration, and torque. Even so, it can be tricky for new riders who are still trying to get a handle on the basics, like throttle control and leaning through turns. The Navi offers an easy riding experience that allows new riders to focus on balance and acceleration, without having to worry about gears.
The Navi also has both an electric starter and a backup kick-starter. This offers easy startups when the engine is warm and a redundancy for when you're having trouble getting it going. It comes with an integrated storage area, and you can optionally add a windscreen for added comfort or a rear cargo rack if you want to expand your storage options even further.
A Navi purchase doesn't empty your bank account
One of the hallmarks of a good starter bike is a low starting cost. This is partially because new riders have a greater tendency to drop and/or damage their motorcycles, but you also might find that you're ready for a bigger and more powerful motorcycle sooner than you think. This is one area where the Honda Navi particularly shines.
You can get a brand-new Navi from your local motorcycle dealership for just $1,807 — making the Navi one of the cheapest motorcycles available from a major brand. In fact, it's cheaper than a lot of what you might find on the used market as well. It's even cheaper than most moderately priced e-bikes, such as the Schwinn Coston CE.
This is probably the biggest reason to choose the Navi as your first motorcycle. It's a relatively small investment that will help you decide if riding is something you're interested in. And if you decide you do like it, the Navi can help you get a feel for riding before you decide to take on something bigger. "Your $36 payment on a new Navi could be cheaper than taking the bus, says Honda. Good point," wrote Motorcycle.com. The low price makes the bar for entry for new riders highly accessible, while the potential loss of investment at resale is minimal.
For many, the Honda Navi is a good starting point
In many ways, the Honda Navi seems to be a scooter in the form of a motorcycle, prioritizing economy and ease of use over performance. These elements make it a good bike for a beginner, with a few caveats. Its low power output and questionable weight tolerances mean that it's not particularly highway-friendly, and it's probably not best suited to heavier riders. People who need a pocket bike with a bit more oomph will probably be better off getting a Honda Grom, though it will cost you nearly twice as much. The carburetor also means that there will be some added maintenance in the future, though nothing unmanageable.
There are three major reasons why the Navi would make a good bike for a beginner rider: It's lightweight, has an automatic transmission, and above all, it is incredibly affordable. These are compelling arguments for riders who are looking to put on their first helmet and cruise around town without dropping a ton of cash. Its high fuel efficiency may also prove to be a boon to those who want something more economical than a standard bike. It's a cheap, easy ride that makes a great baby step into the world of motorcycles.