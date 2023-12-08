Honda Navi Top Speed: What Can This Mini-Motorcycle Really Do?
The Honda Navi is the oddball of the Japanese brand's quirky miniMOTO lineup, but that doesn't make it less fun, sensible, or stylish. On the contrary, the Navi scores points for its sporty yet retro-flavored fairings, perky 105 cc single-piston four-stroke engine, lightweight construction, CVT transmission, and sub-$2,000 base price. It's the most affordable two-wheeler in the miniMOTO family, and it straddles the fine line between a conventional step-over motorcycle and a twist-and-go urban scooter.
Moreover, the Navi is excellent for first-time or veteran riders while trumping costlier electric scooters in looks, practicality, range, on-road performance, and affordability. But then again, potential buyers have particular gripes about the Navi, mainly its top speed and highway performance, which is understandable given it resembles a miniaturized sports bike (without compromising over-the-fuel tank riding position). But then again, Honda designed the Navi and its 7.9-horsepower engine for navigating city streets in style rather than face-shredding top-speed runs.
What is the Honda Navi's top speed?
Honda has not announced the official Navi performance figures, but the reviews sound promising, if not hilarious. Hagerty riotously said, "35 mph arrives easily; 55 is possible with time and patience; 70 will only happen while falling off a cliff." Meanwhile, the bike's Reddit community argues hitting 50 mph is virtually impossible unless talking about a petite rider, but hitting 55 mph in 7 to 8 seconds is possible with a few mods like a 12-inch rear wheel, a new carburetor, a ported head, a new clutch, and a rev delete kit, among many others.
The point is that the Honda Navi is not a speed demon, an obvious fact given its tiny yet perky 105 cc engine and 236-pound wet weight. Additionally, its 55 mph top speed is a decent number in the mini-moto category, but the more interesting figure is the fuel economy. Honda claims an EPA-rated 110.3 mpg for the Navi, a shining beacon within the dark clouds of ever-rising fuel prices.
The Honda Navi's vibrant styling, practicality (there's a frame-mounted 15-liter storage box between the rider's legs), excellent fuel economy, and low base price make it a solid pick for an everyday scooter. It's not the fastest two-wheeler, but it beats electric scooters in almost any measurable way. Plus, it's a Honda, which means it'll stand the test of time.