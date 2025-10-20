5 Top-Rated Mini Bikes You Can Find At Tractor Supply
While mini bikes, which have a much lower frame than even smaller standard dirt bikes, can technically be used for transportation, they're usually used as recreation and off-road vehicles. They can still cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, though, so when you purchase one, you want to make sure you're getting a reliable model that's worth your money. (Unless you want to try to build your own mini bike, that is.)
Typically, mini bikes have single-cylinder engines under 200cc and use automatic transmission — anything more complicated would probably make the bike too big or heavy. That's still a lot of important components that need to be high-quality and work together — not just for a fun ride but also for the safety of the rider. One way to help determine which mini bikes are worth considering for purchase is to check the firsthand feedback of people who've already bought and driven them. This can be done through user ratings and reviews, which can be found on the websites of retailers like Tractor Supply.
Tractor Supply is publicly-traded and best known for selling farming supplies and equipment, but it also offers other products — including mini bikes. These bikes come from various brands and include both gas-powered and electric models. Here are five top-rated mini bikes you can find at Tractor Supply — more information on how these vehicles were selected and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Greenworks 60V Stealth Electric Mini Bike
In recent years, Greenworks has made a name for itself with its electric outdoor equipment, such as lawn mowers and string trimmers, but the company has also been applying its battery technology into other products — including its 60V Stealth Electric Mini Bike. The mini bike (model 7413302) runs on a 1,000-watt rear hub brushless motor and equipped with dual hydraulic disc brakes, dual rear shocks, and a front fork suspension. In Eco Mode with two 8 Ah batteries, the 60V mini bike has a range of up to 20 miles and a top speed of 20 mph (top speed in Sport Mode is 25 mph). It includes a wide leather saddle seat and can support up to 220 pounds and sports high-intensity LED headlights with three settings, as well as side reflectors and a taillight.
The Greenworks 60V Stealth Electric Mini Bike sells for $1,299 at Tractor Supply and is also available for $1,499 when bundled with two 8.0 Ah batteries and a dual port rapid charger. Together, at least 230 users have reviewed the bike, with the kit receiving a strong 4.5 out of five average score and the bike itself faring even better with a 4.6. On Greenworks' product page, the Greenworks 60V Stealth Electric Mini Bike commands a solid 4.3 out of five overall user rating.
One five-star review comments that there's no slip when starting up the bike and that it's "fast enough for me to run through the fields and high grass." They also add that it has "good battery life," though it should be noted you won't be able to extend that battery life further with higher-voltage Greenworks batteries. That's because only the brand's proprietary 60-volt batteries can power the bike — Greenworks 60V and 80V batteries are not interchangeable.
Coleman Powersports B200R
There are multiple models of the Coleman Powersports B200 available, and the Coleman Powersports B200R is one of the top-rated mini bikes sold by Tractor Supply. Based on over 850 user reviews, the B200R has a solid 4.2 out of five overall customer score, which is the same average rating the standard B200 has on Tractor Supply's website, though sourced from far less riders. The main difference between the two is that the B200R has rear-only suspension. This makes it slower, as it tops off at 23 mph whereas the B200 can reach 30 mph, despite both bikes using a beefy 196cc gas-powered engine.
That said, the front end suspension with double shock absorber helps ensure a smoother ride, as does its low-pressure tires. The bike uses a simple-to-use pull-start and jackshaft automatic chain driven transmission with rear hydraulic disc brakes. It also comes with a headlight. Over three out of four surveyed Tractor Supply customers recommend the B200R, with positive reviews highlighting its performance and ease-of-use. One user calls it "awesome" and says it makes for a "great birthday present and a great beginner bike for a younger rider (or a fun little put around for an adult)."
While a vast majority of user ratings are five stars, there are a decent amount of one-star reviews that should also be taken into account before purchasing this bike. Some mention the bike not working out of the box, while others mention various components breaking after only a few hours of use, such as the block cracking or governor pin snapping. For whatever reason, over two dozen Tractor Supply customers who went with the camouflaged model of the bike (the B200C) rate it higher, scoring it a 4.6 out of five overall.
Coleman Powersports B200RSV
For those that want to get the most comprehensive version of the Coleman Powersports B200 mini bike, Tractor Supply also sells the brand's B200RSV. In addition to dual shocks in the back, the Coleman Powersports B200RSV has a full front suspension that the B200R lacks, as well as front and rear disc brakes and a CVT drive. With the CVT in lieu of a jackshaft, the B200RSV should offer better acceleration, hill ascension, and speed control than the B200R. However, it's not rated as highly as the latter by Tractor Supply customers, though it still commands a solid four out of five overall user score averaged from nearly 160 reviews.
Naturally, several positive reviews praise the enhanced suspension, while others note its performance and customizability. Multiple reviews call it "fun." As one 5-star review notes, just because it's a mini bike, it's not limited to younger riders, as they purchased one for themself for their 50th birthday. They write, "If you want to relive your youth, give this a try. It's a good time. The only problem I had is that I had to order a second one for the girlfriend. It's lots of fun."
However, a minority of reviews mention actual problems, including the throttle locking the drive belt shredding after just a few hours. At least one user reports that it's also easy to burn yourself because of the mini bike's design — it's important to remember that riding one will have you positioned differently than on a full-size bike. The Coleman Powersports B200RSV is powered by a 196cc engine, just as the other B200 models are, and can reach up to 30 mph. It includes a pull-start and integrated headlight.
Massimo MB200 196cc Gas-Powered Mini Bike Motorcycle
Just as Tractor Supply sells a Massimo Mini Jeep, you can also find Massimo mini bikes from the retailer. Based on over two dozen customer reviews, the Massimo MB200 196cc Gas-Powered Mini Bike Motorcycle has a 4.2 out of five average user score, making it one of the most top-rated mini bikes you can find at Tractor Supply. The Massimo MB200 has a four-stroke single cylinder engine that can deliver up to 6.5 horsepower and uses an automatic transmission with dry clutch chain drive. With a top speed of 24 mph, it's one of the fastest mini motorcycles on the market.
It's carbureted, air cooled, and rides on two rugged 19-inch all-terrain tires for better traction and handling. The bike has a high-strength steel frame and can support up to 200 pounds, which includes storage — a faux gas tank allows you to securely carry stuff with you when you ride. On Tractor Supply's website, 88% of surveyed customers recommend the vehicle.
One satisfied user even ordered two of them and says it's very easy to assemble. They say that it can reach up to 18 mph when maxing out the recommended capacity, and describe it as both "fun" and "awesome." This five-star review reports that the front axle came with a squeak that was eliminated with a little elbow grease (literally). Other positive reviews echo that it's fun and quick and easy to put together. However, some users feel the mini bike is overpriced, with one unimpressed with the motor. You can also find one-star reviews mentioning the bike being broken right out of the bike, including its metal frame and one report that the "carburetor leaked a lot of fluid from the start."
Honorable Mention: Drift Hero 212cc Gas Mini Bike
At the time of this writing, the highest-rated mini bike available from Tractor Supply is the Drift Hero 212cc Gas Mini Bike — it has a perfect five out of five stars. However, this only comes from two reviews, so it's not really a reliable score to go by — at least not until more users chime in with firsthand feedback. (Similarly, the all-electric Drift Hero 250-watt Mini Bike only has a single review from a Tractor Supply customer, which is also positive.) For what it's worth, two five-star reviews right off the bat is a promising start.
You can find additional firsthand feedback from people who've used the bike on Reddit, as well. One redditor posted on r/minibikes that, after recently purchasing the bike, the throttle wouldn't stay at full acceleration. Though, another commenter in the thread who has owned the bike for longer suggests the new engine may just need to warm up. With a 212-cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine, the mini bike can reach up to 22 mph and has a max torque of 12 Nm. It uses a recoil start and is equipped with an automatic transmission and chain drivetrain, as well as a single rear disc brake. Riding on fat, low-pressure tires, the bike can handle trails and dirt roads and 6-inch clearance, with a load capacity of 200 pounds.
How these top-rated mini bikes were selected for this list
When referring to the mini bikes included in this list as "top-rated," the ratings strictly apply to those found on Tractor Supply's website, where all listed vehicles are available for purchase. To be considered top-rated, only mini bikes with an average user rating of four out of five or higher were included.
Besides the "honorable mention" Drift Hero 212 cc Gas Mini Bike, all user ratings were averaged from over two dozen customer reviews, if not hundreds more. The more users weighing in on a product and contributing to the overall rating, the more reliable that score can be considered to be. Any outlier reviews made in bad faith, whether positively or negatively, won't hold as much weight. When looking at reviews, important attributes of each bike were focused on, including speed, handling, quality, and whether or not users found the vehicles to be fun to ride — after all, that's what mini bikes are for.