5 Top-Rated Mini Bikes You Can Find At Tractor Supply

While mini bikes, which have a much lower frame than even smaller standard dirt bikes, can technically be used for transportation, they're usually used as recreation and off-road vehicles. They can still cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, though, so when you purchase one, you want to make sure you're getting a reliable model that's worth your money. (Unless you want to try to build your own mini bike, that is.)

Typically, mini bikes have single-cylinder engines under 200cc and use automatic transmission — anything more complicated would probably make the bike too big or heavy. That's still a lot of important components that need to be high-quality and work together — not just for a fun ride but also for the safety of the rider. One way to help determine which mini bikes are worth considering for purchase is to check the firsthand feedback of people who've already bought and driven them. This can be done through user ratings and reviews, which can be found on the websites of retailers like Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply is publicly-traded and best known for selling farming supplies and equipment, but it also offers other products — including mini bikes. These bikes come from various brands and include both gas-powered and electric models. Here are five top-rated mini bikes you can find at Tractor Supply — more information on how these vehicles were selected and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.