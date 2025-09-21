Everything To Know About The Coleman Mini Bikes Sold At Tractor Supply
There are a variety of all-terrain vehicles available for outdoor play, and Tractor Supply offers some of the smallest, like the 125cc Massimo Mini Jeep and Coleman Powersports mini bikes. The retailer carries six different Coleman Powersports mini motorcycle models that feature a wide array of performance options, including an electric version. With their steel frame, rear disc (B100) or front and rear disc brakes (B200RSV), front and rear shocks (except for the B100), oversized knobby tires, and accessible price point, these mini bikes may be a good option for families or anyone looking for fun on backcountry terrain.
Prices range from $499.99 for the introductory B100 model to up to $1,299 for the 60V lithium battery-powered option. Depending on the model, it comes in either red, black, camo, or a mix of red and black for the electric. The gas-powered mini bikes feature either a 105cc engine (3 hp) with a 54mm bore and 46mm stroke, or a more robust 196cc (6 hp) motor with a 68mm bore and a 54mm stroke. Fortunately for brand new riders, all the Coleman Powersports mini bikes feature an automatic transmission, with higher-tier models like the B200RSV equipped with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).
Top speed, weight limit, and warranty
These "fun-sized" mini bikes can actually get up to a decent clip on off-road terrain. The B100 can manage up to 22 mph, the B200R and B200C can manage just slightly more at 23 mph, and the B200 and B200RSV can reach 30 mph. Surprisingly, the most expensive mini bike, the electric variant, can only achieve 20 mph.
While kids (recommended 13 years old and up) can certainly enjoy any one of these models, not every mini bike is ideal for adults. For example, the entry-level B100 seems specifically geared for adolescents, as its maximum weight capacity tops out at just 150 pounds. Fortunately, the other options allow riders up to 200 pounds, permitting some adults to take the mini bike for a spin. Otherwise, something like the Ego mini bike, which boasts some impressive performance of its own and a capacity of up to 220 pounds, might be a better option.
When you purchase a Coleman Powersports mini bike, it comes with a 90-day manufacturer's warranty. However, if a problem occurs within the coverage time frame, you must take the mini bike to a Tao Motor dealer for repairs, not Tractor Supply. Depending on your location, you may have to travel a good distance to get to a certified dealer for fixes.
What do customer's think of Coleman Powersports mini bikes?
Most of the Coleman Powersports mini bike models have a rating of 4 or more stars out of 5, with the exception of the least expensive B100, which sits at a 3.4, on Tractor Supply's site. There are no reviews for the electric model; however, it's listed as new, which could explain the lack of feedback. Some of the most positive reviews of the B200C (the highest customer-rated model) mention it's fun to ride, requires little in the way of maintenance, and offers strong value for the price.
However, on the negative side, the B100 (the worst-reviewed model) had some customers who were unhappy and warned others away. Things like build quality and issues with reliability caused some to return the unit. In one case, a customer explained that the engine of the unit quit running after just four days. However, the majority of reviews of this bike are positive, indicating most customers aren't experiencing issues.