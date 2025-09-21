Everything To Know About The Coleman Mini Bikes Sold At Tractor Supply

These "fun-sized" mini bikes can actually get up to a decent clip on off-road terrain. The B100 can manage up to 22 mph, the B200R and B200C can manage just slightly more at 23 mph, and the B200 and B200RSV can reach 30 mph. Surprisingly, the most expensive mini bike, the electric variant, can only achieve 20 mph.

While kids (recommended 13 years old and up) can certainly enjoy any one of these models, not every mini bike is ideal for adults. For example, the entry-level B100 seems specifically geared for adolescents, as its maximum weight capacity tops out at just 150 pounds. Fortunately, the other options allow riders up to 200 pounds, permitting some adults to take the mini bike for a spin. Otherwise, something like the Ego mini bike, which boasts some impressive performance of its own and a capacity of up to 220 pounds, might be a better option.

When you purchase a Coleman Powersports mini bike, it comes with a 90-day manufacturer's warranty. However, if a problem occurs within the coverage time frame, you must take the mini bike to a Tao Motor dealer for repairs, not Tractor Supply. Depending on your location, you may have to travel a good distance to get to a certified dealer for fixes.