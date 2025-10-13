Are Greenworks 60V And 80V Batteries Interchangeable & Can They Work On Ryobi Tools?

Though it's largely recognized as one of the most reliable push lawn mower brands out there, there's much more to Greenworks. The brand has a deep catalogue of other lawn appliances, power tools, and even things like scooters and electric go-karts. Greenworks also offers several different lines of batteries, ranging from 24 to 82 volts, to power its cordless tools.

The reason for such a wide range of voltages is that various tools require different levels of power to work. That means you'll have to attach a 60V battery to a tool that needs 60 volts to run. If you have a 60V tool and an 80V battery, or an 80V tool and a 60V battery, these combinations won't work.

There are some exceptions to this voltage-matching rule. DeWalt's Flexvolt tool and battery system, for example, is designed to power both 20V and 60V tools with the same battery. However, this won't come in handy with Greenworks tools. That's because you generally need to attach a battery from the same brand of the tool you are working with for it to function properly.