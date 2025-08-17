Are Ryobi And Greenworks Tools Made By The Same Company?

There has, perhaps, never been a better time to be in the market for a new cordless power tool, as virtually every major tool brand is making drills, chainsaws, and blowers these days. If you've been searching for such devices at even a casual clip, the names Ryobi and Greenworks have almost certainly entered the chat. And if that's the case, you're probably thinking about adding tools from either brand to your personal arsenal.

If you are serious about products from either Ryobi or Greenworks, you might have a question about who actually makes the tools bearing their respective logos. You might even be wondering if the brands are made by the same company, as it is pretty common for even competing lines to fall under a single ownership umbrella these days, a la the massive Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate. No, neither Ryobi nor Greenworks is currently part of the SB&D machine. Nor are their tools made by the same company. In fact, save for their competitive market presence, they don't have anything in common at all.

At the time of this writing, Greenworks is solely owned and made by a Chinese faction called Globe Tools Group. The answer is a little trickier for Ryobi, though. That's because the brand is made by Techtronic Industries for the North American market, with Kyocera running Ryobi in Japan and the Asian arena.