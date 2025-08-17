Are Ryobi And Greenworks Tools Made By The Same Company?
There has, perhaps, never been a better time to be in the market for a new cordless power tool, as virtually every major tool brand is making drills, chainsaws, and blowers these days. If you've been searching for such devices at even a casual clip, the names Ryobi and Greenworks have almost certainly entered the chat. And if that's the case, you're probably thinking about adding tools from either brand to your personal arsenal.
If you are serious about products from either Ryobi or Greenworks, you might have a question about who actually makes the tools bearing their respective logos. You might even be wondering if the brands are made by the same company, as it is pretty common for even competing lines to fall under a single ownership umbrella these days, a la the massive Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate. No, neither Ryobi nor Greenworks is currently part of the SB&D machine. Nor are their tools made by the same company. In fact, save for their competitive market presence, they don't have anything in common at all.
At the time of this writing, Greenworks is solely owned and made by a Chinese faction called Globe Tools Group. The answer is a little trickier for Ryobi, though. That's because the brand is made by Techtronic Industries for the North American market, with Kyocera running Ryobi in Japan and the Asian arena.
The makers of Ryobi and Greenworks devices also make other notable brands
While Ryobi and Greenworks have, at least so far, managed to avoid the clutches of Stanley Black & Decker, it is worth noting that neither is the sole tools brand held by their current ownership groups. And if you know anything about the greater tool market, it's probable that the name of Ryobi's North American maker rang a bell. That's because Techtronic Industries (TTI for short) counts a couple of other major tool brands among its holdings.
As if owning a major player in the market like Ryobi wasn't enough, TTI counts Wisconsin's iconic Milwaukee Tools among its various sibling brands. The Techtronic team also counts AEG power tools among its holdings, along with level fashioners Empire, edged tool makers Imperial Blade, hammer outfits Hart and Stiletto, and Australian power tool manufacturer Kango. Outside of the power tool arena, Techtronic Industries also owns four notable vacuum manufacturers, including big dogs Dirt Devil and Hoover, as well as Oreck and Vax.
While not quite at the SB&D level, TTI's market presence is significant to say the very least. The same is not entirely true of Greenworks' owner Globe Tools Group, which makes the eco-friendly devices in Changzhou, China, where the company is based. As it is, Globe Tools counts just two other brands among its holdings in Cramer and Powerworks. Like Greenworks, the former brand trades largely in battery-powered devices, though it takes a slightly less eco-friendly approach. Ditto for Powerworks, which positions itself as a more price-conscious option for consumers.