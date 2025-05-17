This Redditor Made A Mini Bike Using Just Harbor Freight Tools
Mini bike building has a growing community on Reddit, with the r/Minibikes subreddit being in the top 4% on Reddit's rankings by size. Handy hobbyists and other mechanics come together on the forum to share their builds and ask questions about parts and projects. One build shared recently had a pretty significant quirk: it was built entirely using a couple of key Harbor Freight tools.
The tools you need to use to build a mini bike depends on your preference and what you're working with, but for user u/707gfpd, tools from Harbor Freight's ICON series did the trick. Tools are generally needed for assembling the bike frame and for installing other necessary parts that may be missing from the frame, like a seat, handlebars, clutch, motor, wheels, and of course, brakes. Similarly to r/Minibikes, Harbor Freight has an established Reddit community. It's been going strong since 2013, with over 169,000 members, landing it in the top 1% of Reddit's rankings.
Just a handful of tools went a long way
Redditor u/707gfpd shared photos of a minibike built entirely with just a small handful of Harbor Freight tools to both r/Minibikes and r/HarborFreight; a forum for fans and users of the tool brand. Pictured are a number of tools from Harbor Freight hand tools, including a large set of needle-nose pliers, and a 24K Gold Plated Ratchet.
The Reddit user goes on to say that it cost somewhere between $500 to $600 to complete the build, making it an affordable mini bike. It was built with a Mega Moto 80 minibike roller frame kit from GoPowerSports, offering front suspension and three-spoke mag wheels, alongside a 6.5 HP 212cc Predator gas engine. Thanks to this, it's suspected that the bike could reach up to 35 miles per hour. Other key parts added to the build, as mentioned by the original poster, included a clutch and a chain.