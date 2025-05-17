This Redditor Made A Mini Bike Using Just Harbor Freight Tools

Mini bike building has a growing community on Reddit, with the r/Minibikes subreddit being in the top 4% on Reddit's rankings by size. Handy hobbyists and other mechanics come together on the forum to share their builds and ask questions about parts and projects. One build shared recently had a pretty significant quirk: it was built entirely using a couple of key Harbor Freight tools.

Advertisement

The tools you need to use to build a mini bike depends on your preference and what you're working with, but for user u/707gfpd, tools from Harbor Freight's ICON series did the trick. Tools are generally needed for assembling the bike frame and for installing other necessary parts that may be missing from the frame, like a seat, handlebars, clutch, motor, wheels, and of course, brakes. Similarly to r/Minibikes, Harbor Freight has an established Reddit community. It's been going strong since 2013, with over 169,000 members, landing it in the top 1% of Reddit's rankings.