Mini Bike Top Speed: What's The Fastest Mini Motorcycles Can Go?
We recently did a deep dive on 13 of the fastest mini motorcycles available to purchase today. While it covered what to expect speed-wise from a mini bike, it also raised the question of how fast these motorcycles could potentially go if they were modified. Most mini bikes have smaller engines than your typical motorcycle, like a track-ready Honda CBR1000RR or even a Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic. As such, the top speed usually ranges from 20 to 30 miles per hour on a 50cc engine mini bike or 25-35 miles per hour on a 99cc engine mini bike.
However, there are mini bikes with larger-displacement engines, such as the Mega Moto MM-B212PRO, which comes with a comparatively massive 212cc engine and a top speed of 45 to 55 mph. The X19 Super Pocket Bike can even reach speeds of 75 mph with a 125cc engine. These are all the speeds of unmodified bikes. Once you introduce modifications, things can get a lot faster. The fastest recorded mini motorcycle to date is a highly modified model that recorded an eye-watering 109.2 mph and can be considered the benchmark for how fast mini motorcycles can go. At least for now.
The right team, equipment, and attitude are key to breaking records
Modded mini bikes have been known to cross the 100 miles per hour mark, and are mostly passion projects for racers across the U.S. Among these is the one worked on by CarsandCameras on YouTube, which was specifically modded to hit record-breaking mini bike speeds.
One of the main focus points of the build was improving the bike's overall aerodynamics, and the rest of the bike's build included a Mega Moto 80/105 front-suspension frame, ten-inch machined-aluminum front and rear wheels, and flat-track tires. For the engine, the team at CarsandCameras used a Tillotson 236cc cast block engine. The bike was able to reach 86.4 miles per hour in early testing, an impressive number itself, especially compared to what street-legal mini bikes usually reach. In the final test, the bike managed to hit an impressive 109.2 miles per hour, a feat that has yet to be surpassed.
This doesn't match what full-size bikes are capable of, of course. Kawasaki's Ninja H2R set the record for the fastest motorcycle in the world, with a top speed of 248 miles per hour. But it does show that with the right team, equipment, and attitude, even a pocket rocket, like CarsandCameras' modified Mega Moto, can reach record-breaking speeds.