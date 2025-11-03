Mini Bike Top Speed: What's The Fastest Mini Motorcycles Can Go?

We recently did a deep dive on 13 of the fastest mini motorcycles available to purchase today. While it covered what to expect speed-wise from a mini bike, it also raised the question of how fast these motorcycles could potentially go if they were modified. Most mini bikes have smaller engines than your typical motorcycle, like a track-ready Honda CBR1000RR or even a Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic. As such, the top speed usually ranges from 20 to 30 miles per hour on a 50cc engine mini bike or 25-35 miles per hour on a 99cc engine mini bike.

However, there are mini bikes with larger-displacement engines, such as the Mega Moto MM-B212PRO, which comes with a comparatively massive 212cc engine and a top speed of 45 to 55 mph. The X19 Super Pocket Bike can even reach speeds of 75 mph with a 125cc engine. These are all the speeds of unmodified bikes. Once you introduce modifications, things can get a lot faster. The fastest recorded mini motorcycle to date is a highly modified model that recorded an eye-watering 109.2 mph and can be considered the benchmark for how fast mini motorcycles can go. At least for now.