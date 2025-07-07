Is The Kawasaki Ninja H2R Still The Fastest Motorcycle In The World?

If you're looking to beat your friends in a game of "whose motorcycle has the wildest stats" then you should head directly for the classified ads and start looking for a Kawasaki Ninja H2R. The H2R is the most expensive Kawasaki on sale today and one of the most expensive motorcycles you can buy from any manufacturer. It has an MSRP of $59,915 (including $815 destination fee), which is more than triple the cost of the supersport ZX-14R. That said, technically, you can't even buy a new Ninja H2R; all of Kawasaki's orders for 2025 have been filled. So why does the H2R cost so much? Probably because it was designed to be the fastest motorcycle on earth and it remains one of the fastest motorcycles ever built.

Back in 2016, Kawasaki sent a test rider out to see just how fast the H2R could go. Across the Osman Gazi Bridge in Turkey, test-rider and WorldSBK rider Kenan Sofuoglu set a production bike world record, going from zero to 400 km/h (248.5 miles per hour) in just 26 seconds. The top speed beat his previous record of 391 km/h and required Sufoglu to wear a specially designed race suit. And yes, in terms of production bikes, it's still the fastest motorcycle in the world, well ahead of bikes like the Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 and the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP we recently tested (though not at top speed).