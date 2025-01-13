8 Of The Most Expensive Motorcycles For Sale In 2025
For the most part, motorcycles are inexpensive when you compare them to cars. Two wheels instead of four, smaller engines, significantly less metal required to build them, and no need to make seating for five is often enough to keep prices low. After all, motorcycles are just simple machines with transportation in mind, and maybe a bit of fun, right? Well, that's not the case with all bikes.
Some bikes are so purpose-built that they're essentially race-prepped machines. They offer carbon fiber body work and race-bred suspension, and sometimes they don't even qualify as street legal. On the other side of the spectrum, there are motorcycles with features like big stereos, heated seats, tons of storage, and big customizable digital screens — all the creature comforts that make for an excellent long-distance ride.
Both extremes are the bikes we're interested in here — the ones you'd expect to see parked in a driveway on a modern-day episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" or the ones that are a few nuts and bolts away from lining up at the start line to MotoGP. To clarify, these aren't the most expensive bikes on sale today. For that kind of list, we'd probably have to dive deep into the customization process with small custom manufacturers like Arch, whose prices often knock on the door of $100,000. Instead, these are some of the most expensive bikes, from some of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers that currently sell bikes in the United States.
Suzuki Hayabusa: sheer speed and big power
The Suzuki Hayabusa is an icon of power and speed. With its massive 1,340cc four-cylinder engine, it's no surprise that it has acted as a donor engine for several four-wheeled vehicles. After all, 187 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque are impressive numbers for a motorcycle, and totally adequate for even some lightweight cars. At $19,399 (plus $350 destination fee) the Hayabusa is the most expensive sportbike that Suzuki makes in 2025 and certainly not cheap based on performance-motorcycle standards, but it offers a lot of performance for the money.
For 2025, the Busa gets a new launch control system and a smart cruise control system. The launch control system has three different levels that limit engine RPMs before launch, getting you from zero to 60 mph (and well beyond) in the fastest times possible. The cruise control? It allows for the changing of gears without disengaging cruise control speeds — a nice benefit for riders that spend most of their miles on the open highway. When it comes to something as large and as powerful as the Busa, that's likely a large percentage of riders.
Yamaha YZF-R1M: track ready performance
Get one before they're gone. The Yamaha R1 is one of the most iconic superbikes and one of the most popular, but it's not going to last forever. With tightening emissions restrictions around the globe, the R1 is likely to be replaced by the R9 in the coming years. Thankfully, the standard R1 is still available, and so is the track-ready version, the R1M. The standard R1 comes with a screaming 998cc inline four-cylinder engine with a crossplane crankshaft, titanium rods, titanium intake valves and forged pistons. Launch control, a quick shifter, lean angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, engine-brake management, and four-level power delivery management are all part of the package.
The standard R1 will set you back $18,999 (plus $625 destination fee) and it will be one of the fastest bikes in your riding crew without question. The R1M builds on the standard R1's equipment with extras like carbon-fiber bodywork, a polished aluminum swingarm and a unique serial-number badge to make things feel particularly special. The track-ready R1M also comes with Öhlins racing suspension, compared to the standard model's KYB forks and shocks. Going with the R1M and getting all those extra racing bits will cost you $27,699 (plus $625 destination).
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel Limited Edition: stars, stripes, and big power
Triumph has a pretty wide range of motorcycles. From all-terrain adventure bikes to classic cafe-nostalgia bikes, there's a lot to shop from in the catalog. The Rocket 3, however, is a special kind of epic. The Rocket 3 uses a massive 2,458cc three-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. For a bit of perspective, consider an average compact car like the Nissan Sentra, which has just 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque — that should give you some sense of just how powerful the Rocket 3 is. The newest Rocket 3 models, the standard Storm R and Storm GT, are priced at $24,995 and $25,795, respectively. Those are certainly hefty prices on their own, but the special edition models will require that you open up your wallet just a little bit wider.
Limited to just 250 examples worldwide each (500 total), the Rocket 3 R and GT Evel Knievel models represent a small, but not insignificant price increase over their standard-version siblings. The Rocket 3 R Evel Knievel has a starting price of $27,495. Go for the GT version and the price swells to $28,295. Both bikes pay tribute to Evel Knievel, one of the most famous and most daring motorcycle stunt riders of all time. Specifically, they feature the Knievel logo, a unique cam cover, and stars-and-stripes graphics on the tank.
BMW K 1600 Grand America: big on features and comfort
This spot should probably belong to the BMW M 1000 RR — one of the fastest motorcycles ever built. In the past, M 1000 RR's have been offered with an MSRP of nearly $33,000. New models are currently for sale for over $40,000 in certain parts of the United States. That's not a surprising price when you consider the fact that the M 1000 RR is quoted as having 205 horsepower and a top speed of 189 mph. It's a track-ready bike with MotoGP-style winglets, a titanium exhaust, carbon wheels, and a lightweight battery. But alas, the M 1000 RR's pricing hasn't been released yet for 2025. So instead, we turn to BMW's Touring division.
The BMW K 1600 Grand America is the top of the range for BMW Touring bikes, with all the comfort you'd expect. The 1,649cc six-cylinder engine makes 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque — more than enough to haul around you and all your long-distance riding gear. The BMW's feature list rivals most luxury cars as it offers a 10.25-inch TFT display screen, USB-C charging for phones, heated grips, and heated seats. Base MSRP for the 2025 K 1600 Grand America is $28,680, and that's before you start adding any of the many available options and upgrade packages.
Honda CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade: precise engineering
Whether it's the newest, fastest bikes, or older classic ones, Honda is generally known for their affordable and reliable motorcycles. But that doesn't mean they're incapable of making feature-packed top-of-the-line models. The Gold Wing is a great example of Honda going all out, with a massive six-cylinder engine, multiple riding modes for different conditions, a power windscreen, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And at $28,700, the Gold Wing is one of the most expensive bikes in Honda's lineup. The Gold Wing, however, is edged out by Honda's top sport bike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.
Honda's standard sporty liter-bike, the CBR1000RR, offers screaming performance from its 998cc four-cylinder engine and sleek styling to boot. It has an MSRP of $16,999, which is pretty reasonable for the liter-bike segment. The Fireblade offers some significant upgrades via a number of brand-name features. It has Akrapovič titanium exhaust, Öhlins suspension, and Brembo brakes. Compared to the standard 1000RR, it has a larger bore and shorter stroke, a longer swingarm (for better traction), larger throttle bodies, lightweight forged pistons, a wider rear tire, and larger front brake rotors. Throw in the unique Grand Prix Red paint scheme, and you've got a race-ready sport bike that looks the part. Just be ready to open your wallet — it'll set you back at least $28,999.
Indian Roadmaster Elite: a unique touch on a special road bike
There are currently two bikes in Indian's Elite category: the Challenger Elite and the Roadmaster Elite. They're dripping with creature comforts and extra style compared to their standard counterparts (the standard Challenger and Roadmaster), which are already pretty well-equipped bikes. The Roadmaster Elite uses Indian's Thunderstroke air-cooled 116 cubic-inch (1,890cc) V-Twin engine that produces 126 lb-ft of torque (the same engine and power rating as the standard Roadmaster). Like the standard Roadmaster, the Elite gets standard heated seats (front and back), adjustable passenger floorboards, locking saddlebags and a locking trunk, adjustable suspension, and a 7-inch display with Apple CarPlay. If you're looking for something that's comfortable and well-equipped enough to survive just about any long-distance touring adventure, that sounds like a great place to start.
The Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 300 production models, and on top of the standard bike's features it adds an adaptive LED headlight and a 12-speaker 600-watt stereo system with under glow speaker lighting. The Roadmaster Elite also comes exclusively in Indian's unique paint scheme using colors like Springfield blue, black, silver and gold — with special hand-painted pin-striping and accents all along the bike. The standard Roadmaster starts with an MSRP of $32,999, while the Elite checks in at $41,999.
Kawasaki Ninja H2R: supercharged power isn't cheap
One of the most powerful bikes you can buy today, the Ninja N2R is naturally one of the most expensive bikes too. In Kawasaki's Hypersport lineup, there are three versions of the H2: the H2 SX, the standard H2, and the H2R. All three use Kawasaki's supercharged 998cc four-cylinder engine and have varying degrees of style and substance to go along with their blistering performance. The H2 SX SE ABS (that's a lot of letters, we know) starts at $29,100, and it is marketed as a "Sport Tourer" while the standard H2 (which is a bit more aggressive) starts at $32,700. Throw away all the pretense of riding on the street, and you end up with the track-only H2R, starting at $59,100.
The utterly-unique H2R has all sorts of track-friendly goodies worth pointing out. For starters, it uses carbon fiber bodywork, including a number of unique aerodynamic touches. It also comes with lightweight aluminum wheels, Brembo brake calipers, Öhlins suspension, and slick tires for maximum track performance. According to Kawasaki's spec sheet, the H2R produces an astonishing 321.5 horsepower and 121.5 lb-ft of torque — more than most bikes could ever dream of. Show up at your local track day with one of these, and you're bound to be the envy of all your buddies.
Ducati Diavel For Bentley: a unique pairing
If we put this list together based exclusively on price, there would likely be a lot of Ducatis listed one right after the other. In fact, there are currently three Ducatis listed that start at over $50,000. The first, is the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore, limited to just 1,000 production units with a price of $58,000. Then, there's the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a collaboration with the Italian automaker limited to 63 units (the V4 Lamborghini debuted in 2023 so they're likely all sold out by now) which has a starting MSRP of $68,000. At the top of the range, there's the Ducati Diavel for Bentley, which has a starting MSRP of $70,000 — more than the starting price of a base Chevy Corvette.
A brand collaboration with Bentley, the Diavel for Bentley uses Ducati's 1,158cc V4 engine which produces 168 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of torque — the same as the standard model. The standard Diavel costs $27,195 but to differentiate itself from that model, the Diavel for Bentley adds all sorts of special touches like Scarab Green paint, unique forged wheels, carbon fiber body work, a black Alcantara seat, and a unique dual exhaust. The Diavel is meant as a companion for Bentley's coach-built 730-horsepower Batur. The Diavel for Bentley is limited to 500 units, but 50 more called the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner are available to Bentley customers only. The MSRP for those? An eye-watering $90,000.