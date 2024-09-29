6 Non-Motorcycle Vehicles Powered By The Hayabusa Engine

The Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa has been the company's flagship sports bike model ever since it was first introduced in 1999. This first model ran on a powerful 1,298cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine that could produce up to 175 horsepower at 9,800 RPM. This allowed the bike to go from 0-60 MPH in 2.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed that went over 190 MPH stock and was known to achieve speeds over 200 MPH with some modifications, handily beating Honda's CBR1100XX Super Blackbird and making the Hayabusa the world's fastest production motorcycle at the time.

The modern Hayabusa engine is even lighter and more powerful. It boasts a 1,340cc inline-4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with all of Suzuki's latest performance-focused technology baked in, such as the Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies, dual fuel injectors for each cylinder, and the Suzuki Ram Air Direct Intakes. It also doesn't hurt that it just-so-happens to be one of the coolest looking motorcycles that Suzuki ever made.

Given that these motorcycles have been at the cutting edge of performance technology for a quarter-century now, it might not surprise you too much to learn that several other vehicles have made use of this engine as well. What you might find more interesting is that many of them aren't motorcycles at all. The Hayabusa engine has been used in roadsters, racers, sports cars, subcompacts, and even planes.

