Where Are Honda Motorcycles Made?

Without the early success of motorcycles like the Super Cub, Honda would not be the global manufacturing powerhouse that it is today. Honda introduced its first bike in 1949, just a year after the Honda Motor Company was founded; since then, it has produced more than 500 million motorcycles. In its back catalog sit a range of successful models, with iconic nameplates like the Fireblade, Gold Wing, and Africa Twin still offered by the company today. Honda's current lineup accounts for around 40% of all global motorcycle sales, with the majority of its motorcycles sold in key Asian markets like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Honda is also the bestselling motorcycle manufacturer in many of Europe's most populous countries, as well as seeing strong sales in South American countries like Brazil. With that level of global popularity, it shouldn't be a surprise to find out that the company builds its motorcycles all over the world. Honda currently manufactures motorcycles in more than 20 countries, with several of its plants capable of churning out more than 1 million motorcycles yearly.

Many of these large plants are in Asia, with Honda having major production facilities in Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and China. Honda also has the capacity to build over a million motorcycles per year in its plant in Manaus, Brazil. The brand's only Japanese motorcycle plant is in Kumamoto, which has been in operation since 1976.