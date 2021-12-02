Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is a $1,900 test of patience

Tesla’s Cybertruck may not be ready for production yet, nor the Cyberquad ATV that Elon Musk showed of at the controversial electric pickup’s big unveil in 2019, but kids at least will be able to have some electric fun. The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is one of the smallest models in Tesla’s line-up, not to mention having the smallest range at around 15 miles, though it’s also by far the cheapest.

Source: Tesla

$1,900 gets you an all-electric sit-on toy for younger Tesla fans, with a design that’s clearly “inspired by” the Cybertruck itself. In fact, the angular, stealthbomber-esque styling arguably works much better on this mini-ATV than it does on the full-sized pickup.

While it’s aimed at younger riders, there’s a surprising degree of complexity in what Tesla is offering for nearly two grand. The full steel frame is equipped with adjustable suspension, for example, something you’d expect to find on a full-sized quad bike. There’s a cushioned seat and rear disk braking, along with Cybertruck-like LED light bars.

Where a Cybertruck is billed as having the performance of a sports car – with 0-60 mph arriving in as little as 2.9 seconds, Tesla boasts – the Cyberquad for kids is less aggressive. There are three speed settings, including reverse: in setting 1, the mini ATV is capped at 5 mph maximum. In setting 2, for more confident riders, that’s doubled to 10 mph. Reverse is always limited to 5 mph either way.

Total range is estimated at 15+ miles, depending on rider weight, the terrain being tackled, and the speed. Riders up to 150 pounds are supported. A completely discharged battery takes up to five hours to recharge fully, Tesla says, with the 36V li-ion pack itself sliding out of the rear of the Cyberquad and plugging into an included charger. Four LEDs on the battery show current status.

Cyberquad for Kids orders are being taken now, with a 2-4 week shipping estimate; that means, Tesla warns, that the four-wheeler may not arrive in time to be a holiday gift. Still, that’s a whole lot sooner than the Cybertruck itself. Last we heard, in Tesla’s Q3 2021 results released back in October, the automaker said it was “making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y.”

That Austin facility, Tesla says, is on track to begin first Model Y production builds before the end of the year. It’s still unclear just how long after that the Cybertruck might start rolling off the new line.

Still, given how successful Tesla’s other merchandise has been over the years, it’s not hard to imagine plenty of fans picking up this kid-friendly electric ATV. The company released a “Cyberwhistle” earlier recently, a $50 whistle with the distinctive silhouette of the electric pickup made from polished stainless steel. That sold out in short order, with resellers already demanding upwards of $200 for the shiny trinkets on auction sites like eBay.