12 Of The Weirdest Concept Cars We've Ever Seen

Concept cars are sometimes vehicles intended for release which never make it out of the development stage. More often, it refers to one-off vehicles produced by car manufacturers and displayed at car shows to highlight emerging technologies or design features and gauge consumer interest. Car shows are the automotive equivalent of New York Fashion Week, showcasing the extremes of the artform even if those products are never intended to hit the market.

While the entirety of a concept car may never make its way onto the roads, individual design elements or features often do trickle down into the market. In fact, some of the features which are widely available in consumer vehicles today, like GPS systems and rearview cameras, made their first appearances in the concept cars of yesteryear. Moreover, while the more extreme designs typical of concept cars rarely hit the mainstream, subtler iterations often come into vogue years down the line.

In the past, SlashGear has covered the coolest concept cars ever made and the concept cars which were way ahead of their time. Now, check out some of the weirdest concept cars to ever roll into an automotive show room.