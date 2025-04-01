10 Classic Concept Cars That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

Concept cars bring the buzz. They wow the crowds at auto shows and send glossy car magazines flying off newsstand shelves. To a large extent, the buzz is the point. Carmakers can remind crowds that car companies are still around and are planning on bringing great stuff in the future. The word future is key here since most concept cars serve as showcases for technologies that their manufacturers are developing, new directions in style and design, or both. As such, concept cars are often intended to be way ahead of their time.

They can be a bit too futuristic, resembling iconic sci-fi vehicles from movies and TV more than realistic prototypes for upcoming models. They sport designs with impossibly low rooflines, windshields raked back at wild angles, gun slit side windows, and bodywork flush to the point where bystanders might scratch their heads and wonder where the door handles are. Many of these features are unrealistic for a production vehicle, especially one intended for mainstream motoring. They look fantastic, though, and that's the point. These concepts are designed to get attention.

Yet, a good concept car is still a preview of things to come. A carmaker might present a new design language that will eventually spread across their entire model range, even if it won't be quite as extreme as the concept. Concept cars can also display new technology that will be used in upcoming models, whether advanced safety technology or new drivetrain tech such as electric motors. A well-done concept car is a milestone in a manufacturer's history. Some concepts are so visionary that enthusiasts still marvel at them decades later.

