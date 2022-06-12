The BMW EV Concept That You Couldn't Buy

BMW is one of the most popular luxury car brands of all time. The automaker is known for its stylish rides that offer the perfect blend of a modern flair and just enough elegance to remind you that these are top-of-the-line vehicles, and this is all while being known as one of the more affordable luxury brands on the market. BMW has cars for practically all your potential auto needs. If you want a fast ride that's fun to drive, it has got you covered. Are you in the market for an SUV to haul around a group of people? BMW has those, as well. You can buy pretty much any category of vehicle from the automaker, but that doesn't mean you can buy every car it has ever made.

An example of a BMW you can't buy is one of its concept cars: the BMW e1. As you may know, most major car companies make concept cars that are often used to test out new technologies and eventual design changes that may one day end up in production models. There have been some occasions, however, when these concepts were intended to be sold to the public once the company ironed out all of the details (via Top Speed). For the BMW e1, this little car showed the world how far ahead of its time the automaker truly was, even if people couldn't get behind the wheel of one.