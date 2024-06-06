How Long Do The Batteries In Hybrid Cars Last?

Hybrid vehicles occupy a space somewhere in between fully electric models and the more commonplace gas-powered varieties we often see in our day-to-day. They offer many of the benefits of an EV (lower emissions compared to gas, generally quieter, etc) at a lower MSRP, with lower repair costs, and no fear of running out of power partway through a trip.

All this being said, the battery is still an essential part of a hybrid. One that can be fairly expensive to repair or replace — and risky to tend to on your own. In fact, AutoZone estimates that most hybrid battery replacements will set owners back well over $1,000 (or even thousands, plural). Like $1,000+ just for the battery itself, with labor and potential additional parts adding $500 or more to the bill. Actual prices will vary based on the vehicle, manufacturer, and so on but a replacement isn't going to be cheap.

Fortunately, chances are high that you won't have to switch the battery out very often. Whether you go by the words of a manufacturer, the dealership, or the fine print you can generally expect to go several years with what's already under the hood. Possibly even longer than that if you take good care of your vehicle.