This Pontiac Ghost Car Was The Talk Of Town During The 1939 NY World's Fair

World's Fairs have always provided a unique venue for companies to showcase some of the more radical products and offerings they're developing in their labs and design incubators. And automakers have taken advantage of this, with some using the fairgrounds to bolster interest in everything from strange concept cars to Ford's iconic Mustang, which debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair.

Advertisement

As wild — and cool — as designs for concept cars can be, few have been as strange as a Pontiac that wowed World's Fair visitors a quarter-century before the Mustang. That 1939 debut also happened in New York, at a fair whose theme was "The World of Tomorrow." In General Motors' "Highways and Horizons" display in the "Futurama" exhibit, Pontiac gave attendees a glimpse of one possible automobile future with its aptly-named Ghost Car.

The Ghost Car, also known as the Glass Car, was presented as America's first transparent vehicle, a claim largely lived up to as its body was made of Plexiglas instead of the traditional steel. It was essentially the innards of a Pontiac Deluxe Six encased in Plexiglass, and outfitted with all-white tires. Nonetheless, few vehicles on display at the '39 World's Fair were as captivating.

Advertisement