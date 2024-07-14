10 Of The Most Collectible Pontiac Cars Worth Buying (If You Can Find One)

The news of Pontiac's closure in 2009 was one of the most galling parts of GM's bankruptcy, with bosses choosing to bring the shutters down on more than eight decades of production in an attempt to shore up its finances. That has meant that, ever since, the only place to buy a Pontiac has been on the used market, whether you're looking for a cheap runabout or a collectible classic. Buyers looking for the latter have plenty of choice over where to shop, but with so many legendary models in the brand's history, deciding what to shop for can be trickier.

While there will always be debate over which Pontiac models constitute the brand's greatest cars, there are a number of models that have proved consistently popular with collectors over the decades. Buying them will often require deep pockets, at least for anyone keen to get an example in top condition, but not every collector's favorite is so pricey. These models have all been in high demand among brand fans for many years, and should continue to be well into the future.