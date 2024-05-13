5 Facts About The 1967 Pontiac GTO Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

The Pontiac GTO first appeared in 1964 as an option package for the LeMans. It didn't take long, though, for the name to catch on, and the GTO quickly became a legendary part of muscle car history. The first generation lasted through 1967, during which the GTO underwent some cosmetic redesigns. In 1965, Pontiac added a hood scoop and stacked the headlights, and the next year, the GTO got its own nameplate and sold nearly 100,000 units.

For 1967, the more subtle evolutions included a switch to an eight-piece taillight array and a new latticework grille. But the biggest changes were under the GTO's massive hood. The GTO's 389 cubic-inch V8 was expanded out to 400 cubic inches, and the tri-power (three two-barrel carburetor) setup was ditched for a Rochester four-barrel. The new carburetor wasn't something Pontiac's engineers wanted, but starting in 1967, GM barred multiple carbs on anything that wasn't a Corvette.

In the years after, the 1967 GTO cemented itself in American automotive history. Here are some things you might not know about the beloved Pontiac muscle car.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY 2.0]