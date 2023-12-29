Ford's Strange 6-Wheel Concept Car: The Seattle-Ite

In 1962, Seattle hosted the Century 21 Exposition, a World's Fair event focused on space, science, and what the future might hold in the 21st Century. Over ten million people descended on a city and saw for the first time some of Seattle's most iconic landmarks, including the Space Needle, a 605-foot tall rotating restaurant tower. After the fair, Seattle's image quickly transformed, and the Pacific Northwest town became an international destination.

Also on display were concept cars of tomorrow, some of which resembled rockets rather than automobiles. General Motors had its Firebird III on display, and Ford brought the Seattle-ite. Gene Bordinat, Ford vice president and director of styling at Ford at the time, said the Seattle-ite was "an example of the kind of exploration that can lead to key breakthroughs in automotive styling and engineering."

Ford was no stranger to drawing up wild and crazy vehicles. The company even unveiled a concept for a car called the Nucleon in 1958 – a car that ran on a self-contained nuclear reactor that could easily be swapped out whenever needed — but the Seattle-ite had plenty of interesting innovations of its own.