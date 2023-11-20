Ford Nucleon: A Glimpse At The Nuclear Future That Never Was

At its heart, the Nucleon had a self-contained nuclear reactor that the owner could easily replace whenever needed. Moreover, it could roll into any charging station and recharge, thus "doing away with the service station as it is known today." Sound familiar?

Of course, such a concept would only be possible if and when the size and weight of such reactors — and the shielding required to protect passengers from radioactive decay – could be miniaturized enough to fit onto an ordinary-sized car. But that didn't stop Ford from trying. The entire concept of the Nucleon was driven by its "unwillingness to admit that a thing can not be done simply because it has not been done."

The core was the key. The power capsule holding it would be suspended between a pair of rear booms, making it resemble a twin-boom fighter plane from the 1940s. The energy created by the nuclear reaction was turned into electricity, which was then used to power the wheels. Not only could the core be swapped out based on a driver's needs, but the coup de grâce was that the car could travel some 5,000 miles (possibly more) on a single charge.

The old-school idea of a drivetrain consisting of mechanical components (i.e., transmission, differential, driveshaft, axles, CV joints, etc.) would be replaced by electronic torque converters that were somehow part of the power package.