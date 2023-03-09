The F-82 Twin Mustang Is An Incredible And Ultra Rare Night Fighter Plane

To clear up confusion from the outset, North American Aviation's Twin Mustang was known by three different designations. It was labeled as the P-82 when it first came off the production line, but in National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) logs, it was referred to as XF-82. Then, in 1948, it was renamed the F-82. Clear as mud? Well, let's muddy it a little further. Several different versions were made, from the P-82E, P-82F, and P-82G, to the modified C and D versions added during the Korean War.

The P-82 was initially developed as a protection fighter plane capable of escorting the big, high-altitude B-29 "Superfortress" heavy bombers on long-range missions — something previous short-range fighters couldn't handle. According to the US Air Force Museum, the Twin Mustang had a range of just above 2,200 and a top speed of 400 MPH. However, other sources claim it could go as fast as 482 miles per hour with a cruising rate of 280.

To accommodate the long-range nature of the missions while mitigating pilot fatigue, North American devised a new kind of twin boom plane that seated not one but two pilots, each of whom could control the aircraft from their respective cockpits located in each fuselage. This design allowed one pilot to sleep while the other flew the plane and vice versa.