The Gadgets That Will Make Your Flying Dream A Reality

All through history, humans have longed to fly like birds. Ancient mythology is full of tales of human flight, like the story of Icarus, whose father Daedalus fashioned wings for the two of them to escape confinement in a palace tower. Tragically, Icarus ignored his father's warnings and flew too close to the sun, melting the wax on his wings. In the 15th century, Renaissance painter, engineer, and scientist Leonardo da Vinci studied the flight of bats and birds and sketched mechanisms for wing-like devices with articulating mechanisms for flying.

While most efforts to create a personal flying mechanism have been unsuccessful, today, modern technology makes human flight feasible. Hundreds of companies and teams of engineers are currently working on solutions. In addition to the prospect of creating a marketable personal flyer that will reap financial benefits, there is even a $1 million prize offered for the best operating device.

Launched in 2017, GoFly, the personal flying device challenge sponsored by Boeing, is a competition to design and build a "safe, quiet, ultra-compact, near-VTOL personal flying device capable of flying 20 miles" while carrying a single person. As of September 2021, more than 850 teams from 103 countries are vying for the grand prize. New teams are still welcome to enter the competition. GoFly recently announced an extension of the deadline for its competition until September 2023. Here are a few of the gadgets that could make your flying dream a reality (and possibly win the $1 million prize).