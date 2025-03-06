4 Common Safety Features You Might Not Know Volvo Invented

Of the many car brands owned by Chinese companies (though still headquartered in Sweden), Volvo is one of the more recognizable automobile manufacturers globally — and one that has maintained its reputation for innovation, design, and, most importantly, safety. While performance, luxury, and economy are often the main selling points of modern-age vehicles, safety is an area where innovation not only brings convenience but also saves lives.

Advertisement

Contrary to how safe driving around in an enclosed vehicle may seem, without any of the common safety features in place, even a minor collision could lead to serious injuries. Everything ranging from precautionary warnings like your car's seatbelt chime to the deployment of airbags is designed to minimize the risk of accidents while maximizing protection in the unfortunate event of a collision.

Over the years, Volvo has developed and implemented features in its cars that have revolutionized automotive safety. From the introduction of seat belts to the adoption of impact protection systems, here are a few safety features invented by Volvo that we now take for granted in most cars.