Dodge Deora: The Wild Custom Car That Made Hot Wheels History

If you were a kid growing up when the 1960s gave way to the 1970s, chances are you played with a lot of miniature toy cars made by Hot Wheels. You might even have spent time gluing car models together, both of which were all the rage at the time and remain a relevant anchor point in America's pop culture history.

Advertisement

The story behind how the Dodge Deora came to fruition is what myths and legends are made of. It's a vehicle that started as a highly customized concept vehicle, went on to become one of the most famous "show cars" in history, then part of the original "Sweeet 16" cars from Hot Wheels, and eventually, a wildly successful AMT model, which actually plays an integral but sometimes overlooked role in the vehicle's evolution. But let's start at the beginning.

In 1962, an up-and-coming automobile designer by the name of Harry Bentley Bradley was hired by GM to join its Design Staff. He had recently graduated from the Pratt Institute in New York, honing his natural talents as a design artist by routinely submitting drawings of customized cars to automobile magazines of the era (i.e., Rodding and Re-styling, Rod & Custom, Customs Illustrated).

Advertisement

It's these very drawings that first drew the attention of Mike and Larry Alexander, a couple of well-known brothers in Detroit who were in the customization business. So, when Bradley showed up in Detroit to work for GM, a friendship was quickly struck that would redefine the concept of customization.