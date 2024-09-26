4 Dodge Concept Cars That We're Glad Were Never Mass Produced

Concept cars let designers go wild, as shown by some of the coolest concept cars of all time. They are idea cars built to push boundaries and either showcase some newfangled tech, are meant to rekindle an automaker's aesthetics, or are just to see if a thing can be made, whether it resonates with consumers or not.

Usually, concept cars are incredible feats of design and styling that would please the most ardent auto enthusiasts if allowed to roll off the assembly line in numbers. Unfortunately, these one-offs would typically cost the company such an exorbitant amount of money to produce in any substantial numbers that they'd never turn a profit. However, bits and pieces that are proven successful almost always appear in other makes or models down the line in a package more appropriate for mass production.

I love concept cars because even if they are ugly ducklings, they're alive with a vibrant personality that flies in the face of conventional cookie-cutter design. That said, some of these fanciful vehicles built through the decades should never have been allowed to get beyond the concept stage. Here are some from Dodge that we're glad were never mass-produced.

