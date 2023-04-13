5 Cheap Cars That Will Go Over 155 MPH

The word "cheap" is an altogether relative term. What it means to one person, say a shoe salesman – we're looking at you, Al Bundy! — will mean something entirely different to a wolf on Wall Street who rolls around with a Rolex.

A car loses about 10% of its value the moment you drive it off the lot. It will lose approximately 20% of its value by the end of the first year, and within five years, will lose 60%. Despite the never-ending barrage of car commercials enticing us to buy the latest and greatest model, purchasing a new vehicle doesn't add up for most consumers.

But suppose you're like Sammy Hagar, who can't seem to keep his foot off the gas and drive the posted 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. In that case, a surprising litany of fast cars available on the secondary market can scratch that itchy need for speed and do it at a price point that fits squarely within almost everyone's definition of "cheap."

Not only that, but our list of quick and nimble speed racers also falls into just about everyone's definition of "need" because they run the gamut from luxury sedans to family trucksters, economy cars to high-end sportsters.