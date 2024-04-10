All About The Engines That Powered The 1966 Ford Mustang

When Ford unveiled the Mustang at the April 1964 World's Fair, it optimistically planned on selling 1000,000 units in the first year. But buyers stampeded to dealerships, driving 22,000 Mustangs off the lot on the first day it was available, according to Motor Trend. That inaugural Mustang became known as the "1964 1/2" model because of the Spring release date and came with one of three engines. The base motor was a 170-cu-in I6 that Car and Driver called "about as exciting as a dish of baby food" and produced just 101 hp.

Buyers who wanted something more substantial than strained mush could opt for one of two V8s: A 260-cu-in version that produced 164 hp, and a 210-hp, 289-cu-in small block. By the time the Mustang's one year anniversary arrived in the Spring of 1965, more than 400,000 had been sold, and Ford had shuffled the engine offerings to nudge the Mustang closer to the fast lane.

The original I6 was replaced by a 200-cu-in version that made a more respectable 120 hp, and three versions of the 289 were available. The 2-barrel carburetor option made 200 hp, a 4-barrel boosted that output by 25 ponies, and a high-power version produced 271 hp and 312-lb-ft of torque.