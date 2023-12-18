1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder: A Look At The Vehicle Andre Braugher Drove In 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Last week was a sad one for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans, who learned about the unexpected passing of Andre Braugher, the beloved actor who played the role of Captain Raymon Holt in the series. Holt was a complex character with many quirks, one of which was his choice of classic car, a red 1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder lovingly dubbed "Gertie."

In the series, Captain Holt appears to be hugely enamored with his drop-top Corvair, which he defends on every occasion, even though he is repeatedly told that it's not an especially valuable classic. But the captain never gives up on his beloved Gertie, even when it is stolen at one point in the show, and the main characters have to infiltrate a gang of high-level car thieves to get it back.

Holt's love for Gertie is at odds with his very serious and formal character, but it does show he has a soft side, and the Corvair Monza Spyder is the kind of car that could have that effect on an enthusiast. Even though back when it was new, it was deemed "Unsafe at Any Speed" in the 1965 book by Ralph Nader, today, Corvairs aren't seen as being that dangerous to drive, and those who love them will jump to defend them against any negative comments, much like Captain Holt did on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.