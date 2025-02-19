14 Of The Coolest Concept Cars We Wish Were Real

The Mazda RX-01 was unveiled in 1995, pitched as a preview of what Mazda's future road cars would look like. At the time, the company was still producing the FD RX-7, which wasn't exactly setting sales charts on fire. Company representatives had acknowledged to journalists that changes needed to be made to the brand's sports car lineup, but insisted that the rotary engine wasn't going anywhere. That turned out to be true, at least for the RX-7's successor, the RX-8.

First launched in 2003, the production RX-8 borrowed the engine from the RX-01 concept, but much of its styling wasn't carried over. The RX-01 was intended to be more lightweight, more simple, and less expensive than the RX-7, drawing a wider set of buyers without alienating the current RX-7's buyer base. However, the production RX-8 tried to be the best of both worlds, being cheaper and less powerful but still being (unconvincingly) pitched as a true RX-7 successor.

Mazda discontinued the RX-8 at the start of the 2010s, marking the end of the brand's rotary-powered sports car line. Whether the story would have been any different had the original RX-01 made production as a cheaper alternative to the RX-7 is debatable. Perhaps having two distinct rotary sports cars, one top spec and one much cheaper, might have been enough to tempt buyers. Either way, it's a shame we never got to try out the RX-01 for ourselves.

