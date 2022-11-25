BMW 3.0 CSL Officially Unveiled As An Enthusiast's Dream Car

Alas, we might not get a chance for a comprehensive review of the CSL. The new roadster will be the most exclusive M-series to date: Only 50 models are slated for construction.

What those 50 lucky customers will get is a pure M-series roadster with no compromises on efficiency, aesthetics or practical value. The CSL — that's "Coupe, Sport, Lichtbau" or "Coupe, Sport, Lightweight" — is built for speed from the engineering to the paintwork. The car comes with the most powerful straight-six BMW has ever put on the street, with a mindboggling 560 hp in a car that weighs just 2799 pounds at the curb. To contain that power, the CSL will also sport the highest level M-series carbon ceramic brakes.

In keeping with the relentless purism of the design, the CSL will come standard with a classic 8-speed manual stick shift. No digital inputs or flappy paddles need apply. The interior is stripped back and simple, just two bucket seats and a few aesthetic flourishes, keeping the focus where it belongs: On performance. Just to make the point further, the CSL will come with gold-painted alloys, a wild white exterior striped with vivid blue and red, and a model number, 1 through 50, in bold black on both doors.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is available now and awaiting applications from interested collectors.