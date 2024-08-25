The Coolest Concept Cars Honda's Ever Revealed

Honda's back catalog of concept cars is not a particularly large one — the brand only unveiled its first concept car in 1984, and since then, has released them in smaller numbers than rival manufacturers. However, when the brand does unveil a concept, there's a good chance that it will feature either pioneering technology, a cutting-edge design, or both.

The automaker has shown off more than its fair share of cool ideas over the years, many of which end up incorporated into production cars in some form. Even those that didn't often still proved influential, both to Honda's own production cars and sometimes to other manufacturers too.

From dramatically styled off-roaders to track day toys powered by racing bike engines, there's a whole lot to unpack in Honda's concept car archive. The below are among the brand's best concepts to date, with some eventually evolving into production cars and others ending up as long-forgotten gems.