The Honda JV-X Was A Concept Billed As The World's First Hybrid Supercar

By their very nature, concept cars are an attempt by automakers to prove an abstract idea or general concept can actually go from the design page into a real-world vehicle. Most concepts never get beyond the one-and-done auto show floor, but the advancements they showcase typically become standard equipment in future cars.

Such is the case with Honda's J-VX, the Japanese car builder's first foray into the world of hybrid technology. It first debuted in October 1997 at the Tokyo Motor Show, touting itself as a sporty driving experience while still being "environmentally responsible." It was meant to be Honda's answer to Toyota's Prius, just wrapped up in a much, much sportier package.

Ironically, the Prius launched as the world's first mass-market hybrid (via History) in Japan the same month as the '97 Tokyo show (via Top Gear), putting Honda behind the proverbial 8-ball from the start. However, the Prius literally had no razzle dazzle about it whatsoever and could pass for any other run-of-the-mill compact, economy car on the road at the time. The J-VX at least looked like a sportscar.

At its heart was a lightweight 1.0-liter 3-cylinder VTEC gas engine sporting Honda's new direct fuel injection system tied to a small electric Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) motor/generator. The IMA fit between the engine and transmission and converted electrical power into kinetic energy when the car accelerated. When slowing down, the IMA turned the kinetic energy back into an electrical current (via Old Concept Cars).