Who Makes Alfa Romeo Cars And Where Are They Built?

Alfa Romeos have been around for over 100 years, but seeing one cruising the streets in the United States is a little bit like spotting a unicorn. It simply doesn't happen all that often. Even though the company started selling cars in the U.S. in 1961, American car buyers never embraced the stylish, high-performance vehicle on the same level as other exotic European sports cars.

Alfa stopped exporting cars to America in 1995 and didn't resume sales again until 2008. While Alfa Romeo has built a litany of aesthetically pleasing vehicles over the years, the one most likely to be recognized in the U.S. is the Duetto, also known as the Spider. The two-seat convertible roadster was built between 1966 and 1994. It was made famous here when it was driven by Dustin Hoffman's character in the 1967 film "The Graduate," which went on to be nominated for seven Academy Awards the following year, winining one (for Mike Nichols' direction).

Between 2007 and 2021, the car adorned with a logo showing a snake eating a person was owned by the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. In '21, Fiat-Chrysler merged with the French PSA Group, Peugeot SA, to form the multinational automotive manufacturing company Stellantis (the fourth largest automaker). Even though the Alfa Romeo brand is now part of Stellantis, it is headquartered in Turin, Italy, and its cars are made in several facilities throughout Italy.

