Tesla's Cyberquad For Kids Is Back After Electric ATV's Disastrous First Launch

In 2021, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids, a CyberTruck-inspired mini-ATV for children. It was subsequently recalled last year by its manufacturer, Radio Flyer, over injury concerns. Reportedly, the suspension and tires were not up to safety standards, and 5,000 models were part of the recall.

Despite that debacle, Tesla is re-launching the mini Cyberquad, just in time for this Holiday season. According to Tesla's website, this one has been improved and tweaked to meet safety standards by adding better guidance for maintaining correct tire pressure and reiterating that this is a toy for children aged 9-12 years old only (sorry, adult Tesla fans). It is not at all recommended for off-road use. As for the actual toy, Tesla reports that it has an estimated range of 15 miles and has two speed settings: Low at five miles per hour and High at 10 miles per hour. Power is delivered by a 500-watt motor fed by a 36-volt battery.