Tesla Cyberquad For Kids Recalled Over Injury Fears

In December 2021, Tesla introduced a scaled-down mini ATV for kids modeled around the original Tesla Cyberquad, the company's unreleased full-sized ATV showcased alongside the Cybertruck in 2019. The new product was aptly named Tesla Cyberquad for kids. Besides featuring a 288 Wh battery that gave it a range of up to 15 miles, Radio Flyer — the company behind the model — says the Cyberquad for Kids can run for over an hour after a full charge. In addition, the model has a claimed top speed of 10 miles per hour and a passenger weight limit of 150 pounds. The Cyberquad for Kids retailed at a price of $1,900 and could be exclusively ordered via Tesla's online store until recently.

However, a little less than a year after its launch, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has determined the Tesla Cyberquad is unsafe to be used as a youth ATV. The agency has directed Radio Flyer to recall the product. In light of these developments, Radio Flyer, on October 27, 2022, issued a product recall for all the kid-focused Tesla Cyberquads it sold in the United States. Per a notification on the CPSC website, more than 5,000 units of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids are affected by this product recall. In addition, Radio Flyer has confirmed that it will be handling the product recall, which can be initiated directly from its website.