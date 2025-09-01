These Are 2025's Worst Car Deals (According To Consumer Reports)

The new car market in the U.S. isn't living its best days. While analysts expect car sales in 2025 to equal those of 2024, reaching about 16 million purchases, it doesn't take an expert to notice that not all is well. Sticker prices have been climbing, for example, and the uncertainty about President Trump's tariffs and their effect on sales looms over the whole industry.

Let's make one thing clear: Most buyers don't pay the full MSRP on cars. Even with sticker prices climbing ever higher, Americans aren't overpaying that much for cars; or rather, they usually don't. Unfortunately, there are a handful of vehicles that are notably bad deals, at least according to Consumer Reports (CR, from now on). CR crunched numbers from partner site TrueCar to come up with a list of the year's worst car deals, all of which tend to be priced between 4% to 7% higher than their base MSRP.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that we use the phrase "base MSRP," and there's a reason for that: CR is judging these deals based on a vehicle's starting price sans destination fees, which isn't something most buyers ever pay for. This decision could make CR's report less accurate, and we'll discuss why at the end of our list. For now, here are some new car deals that Consumer Reports suggests you steer clear of.