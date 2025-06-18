What's Toyota's Number One Selling Vehicle In 2025 (So Far)?

In its usual fashion, Toyota has had a flying start to 2025. The Japanese automaker's sales are up 0.9% on a volume basis and 3.6% on a daily selling rate compared to this time last year, with 570,269 vehicles sold within the first quarter. While it's clear that the brand is performing well as a whole, it's worth noting that certain models are down in comparison to last year's sales. Cars from Toyota's sporting division, namely the GR Supra and GR86, have sold worse than last year, but the real shocker is the Toyota Highlander, the sales of which have dropped 52.1% since the first quarter of 2024.

However, one star performer is helping to keep the ship afloat, and that model is the evergreen RAV4. Anyone familiar with the model's previous track record for success likely won't find this surprising at all, as this generation of RAV4 has been competing with the likes of Honda's CR-V and Tesla Model Y for the title of best-selling car in the U.S. for some years now. Continuing to justify its status as America's most popular SUV, Toyota sold a total of 115,402 RAV4s during the first quarter of 2025, roughly 20% of the automaker's total sales.