What's Toyota's Number One Selling Vehicle In 2025 (So Far)?
In its usual fashion, Toyota has had a flying start to 2025. The Japanese automaker's sales are up 0.9% on a volume basis and 3.6% on a daily selling rate compared to this time last year, with 570,269 vehicles sold within the first quarter. While it's clear that the brand is performing well as a whole, it's worth noting that certain models are down in comparison to last year's sales. Cars from Toyota's sporting division, namely the GR Supra and GR86, have sold worse than last year, but the real shocker is the Toyota Highlander, the sales of which have dropped 52.1% since the first quarter of 2024.
However, one star performer is helping to keep the ship afloat, and that model is the evergreen RAV4. Anyone familiar with the model's previous track record for success likely won't find this surprising at all, as this generation of RAV4 has been competing with the likes of Honda's CR-V and Tesla Model Y for the title of best-selling car in the U.S. for some years now. Continuing to justify its status as America's most popular SUV, Toyota sold a total of 115,402 RAV4s during the first quarter of 2025, roughly 20% of the automaker's total sales.
A closer look at the 2025 Toyota RAV4
It's not hard to see why the RAV4 is such a top performer in the U.S. right now. America is still very much in love with SUVs, and the RAV4 is arguably one of the most stylish, capable, and practical models available at around the $30,000 mark. More specifically, the current RAV4 kicks off at $29,250, before a $1,450 destination fee.
For that, Toyota will sell you the entry-level LE grade, which sports a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, an eight-speed transmission, and front-wheel drive. In terms of specs, the LE comes with features like LED headlights, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and 17-inch steel wheels. Stepping up to the XLE nets you alloy wheels, while higher trims such as the Limited and Hybrid XSE sport a wide range of premium upgrades. For example, the Hybrid XSE is available with a two-tone paint scheme, a powered moonroof, and heated seats, while the Limited boasts an even more comprehensive selection of extras.
The RAV4 further diversifies itself by offering an adventurous trim, dubbed the Hybrid Woodland Edition, which we reviewed back in 2023. This grade sees the RAV4 don 18-inch bronze alloy wheels shod in all-terrain tires, all-weather interior trim, and all-wheel drive as standard.
A new generation of RAV4 is set to debut soon
The current generation of RAV4 arrived back in 2019, and although it clearly still performs well in Toyota showrooms, the automaker has decided that it's time to replace it with a brand-new 2026 model. A look at the 2026 Toyota RAV4 shows that it'll be powered by a range of all-hybrid powertrains and will get a new GR Sport trim, too.
The most powerful and expensive upcoming RAV4 variant, the Plug-In Hybrid, receives a healthy dose of extra horsepower. Total output jumps from 302 to 320 hp for the new 2026 model, while the standard hybrid model climbs to 226 and 236 hp on front- and all-wheel drive models, respectively.
Inside, a 10.5-inch screen replaces the base RAV4's current 8.0-inch unit, while a 12.9-inch screen is available as an upgrade. For the driver, a 12.3-inch gauge cluster features as standard equipment. Toyota will surely hope that the updates and improvements will ensure that the sixth-generation RAV4 enjoys the same levels of success as the outgoing fifth-gen model.