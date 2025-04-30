What's The Most Popular SUV In The USA?
There is no denying the fact that Americans love big vehicles. This becomes evident when you look at the pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs that top the nation's sales charts. Eight of the 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 were either pickup trucks or SUVs, with the Toyota RAV4 toppling the Ford F150 from the top spot after an epic four-decade run. The RAV4, therefore, isn't just America's favorite SUV — it's the most popular passenger vehicle overall.
Data from 2024 indicates that the year saw registrations of 475,193 Toyota RAV4s across the U.S., significantly more than the 460,915 registrations of the light-duty Ford F-150 recorded during the same period. Even though the F-150's long run as the most popular vehicle in the U.S. may have come to an end, Ford's F-Series trucks as a whole continue to dominate the segment, with sales of around 732,000 units in 2024.
In an earlier statement to Slashgear, Ford Truck Communications Manager Dawn McKenzie pointed out that the sales of its F-Series trucks — including the larger F-250, F-450, F-600, and F-750 — were up 2% in 2024. She added that Ford does not break out F-150 sales specifically in its official figures. But that's enough about Goliath, let's get back to David and his slingshot. The RAV4 definitely blurs the line between crossover and SUV, although Toyota puts it in the latter category.
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 is available in three drivetrain configurations
The RAV4 got a major redesign in 2019 and a refresh for 2023, but the 2025 model is mostly unchanged from last year. The engine options are the same as before, and the 2025 RAV4 comes in gas, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain formats. The gas-powered RAV4 gets a 2.5-liter engine that provides 203 horsepower. The 2025 RAV4 Hybrid gets a power boost to 219 hp and EPA-estimated gas mileage in the high 30s. The RAV4 plug-in hybrid model with 302hp of power on tap is the most powerful variant of the lot.
Toyota offers these cars across four distinct trim levels: the entry-level LE and XLE and the pricier XLE Premium and Limited trims. Toyota also offers the RAV4 in front-or all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. The base LE variant of the gas-powered RAV4 starts at $29,250, and the Hybrid LE starts at $32,300. The plug-in hybrid model starts at $44,265 for the base SE version and goes up to $48,135 for the premium XSE trim.
Why is the RAV4 so popular?
One of the major reasons for the massive success of the Toyota RAV4 in the U.S. is that it remains a very affordable vehicle, especially compared to the expensive and luxurious pickup trucks that dominate the roads. For an entry price below $30,000, the RAV4 offers room for five passengers and 37.5 cubic feet of cargo, making it an ideal family car. Thanks to its unibody construction, the RAV4 provides a plusher car-like ride compared to body-on-frame pickup trucks or SUVs. At under 181 inches long and exactly 73 inches wide, the Toyota RAV4 is also an attractive option for consumers who need a family car but need to maneuver in crowded city environments.
Another reason for the RAV4's popularity is the company behind it. Toyota has been selling vehicles in the U.S. since the late '50s, and Toyota's most reliable SUVs include two previous RAV4 models. A large percentage of RAV4 buyers choose it for its reliability and the fact that these vehicles possess excellent resale value. Another reason for the RAV4's popularity is its availability with different powertrain and trim options, making it an enticing choice for a varied set of customers.