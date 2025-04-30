What's The Most Popular SUV In The USA?

There is no denying the fact that Americans love big vehicles. This becomes evident when you look at the pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs that top the nation's sales charts. Eight of the 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 were either pickup trucks or SUVs, with the Toyota RAV4 toppling the Ford F150 from the top spot after an epic four-decade run. The RAV4, therefore, isn't just America's favorite SUV — it's the most popular passenger vehicle overall.

Data from 2024 indicates that the year saw registrations of 475,193 Toyota RAV4s across the U.S., significantly more than the 460,915 registrations of the light-duty Ford F-150 recorded during the same period. Even though the F-150's long run as the most popular vehicle in the U.S. may have come to an end, Ford's F-Series trucks as a whole continue to dominate the segment, with sales of around 732,000 units in 2024.

In an earlier statement to Slashgear, Ford Truck Communications Manager Dawn McKenzie pointed out that the sales of its F-Series trucks — including the larger F-250, F-450, F-600, and F-750 — were up 2% in 2024. She added that Ford does not break out F-150 sales specifically in its official figures. But that's enough about Goliath, let's get back to David and his slingshot. The RAV4 definitely blurs the line between crossover and SUV, although Toyota puts it in the latter category.

