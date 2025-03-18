The Chicken Tax: How A 1960s Trade War Tariff Still Affects Your Truck Today

Big pickups are big business in the U.S., and there are few better examples than the Ford F-150. Ford's ubiquitous pickup has sat at the top of the U.S. automotive charts for the better part of the last four decades, only barely losing top place in 2024 to Toyota's RAV4 crossover.

However, the F-150 is just the tip of a very big iceberg dominating U.S. sales charts: SUVs and trucks have historically made up the vast majority of vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past few years, peaking at over 80% at the end of 2021. The balance has shifted slightly in the years since, but only just: Jato Dynamics estimated that 75% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2024 were SUVs and trucks, with the F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram trucks selling a combined total of just over two million units.

There are, of course, many reasons why American automakers and buyers gravitate toward the full-size pickups dominating the U.S. vehicle market today. But one of them has a longer history than you might expect, dating back to the decades immediately after WWII and a trade war over chickens, of all things. What do chickens have to do with trucks? Let's find out.

