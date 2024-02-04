Everything To Know About Toyota's $10,000 Pickup Truck
The Toyota IMV 0 is — like the "zero" in the name suggests — as basic as a vehicle gets. IMV stands for "Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle," which means the first thing you'll need to know about this low cost multi-purpose pickup is that it will not be coming to the United States.
This is a strictly international mode of transportation meant to slide under the segment of the least-expensive Hilux: A truck that some 180+ countries not named Canada or the U.S. can snatch up at unheard of MSRP that's around half the cost of the cheapest truck currently in America (Ford's Maverick at $24,995).
In fact, the IMV 0 shares the same platform name as the indestructible Hilux truck, and was designed specifically for Toyota's customers in Thailand. As such, it will be called the Hilux Champ in a country that is not only wild about its trucks, but also close enough to the carmaker's headquarters in Japan that it's evolved into a truck development incubator for other Southeast Asian markets. In 2022, Toyota sold 145,435 (17% of its total sales) of the Hilux in Thailand alone.
Where the Hilux has recently ballooned north of a $15,000 price tag, Toyota claims it will return "to its origins to create an IMV pickup truck that is truly affordable and meets the needs of customers." The automaker has been talking with local people and having local Thai engineers lead development on the Hilux Champ as a result of this.
This no-frills Champ is designed to last
When it debuted at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October 2023, estimates tabbed a starting MSRP of $10,000. However, during a launch event the following month in Bangkok, 11 customized models were introduced with a starting price that had increased to just over $13,000.
As part of its back-to-basics approach, cost optimization was vital, but so was building a truck that real-world users could upgrade with aftermarket add-ons based on their needs. Dr. Jurachart Jongusuk, chief engineer for Toyota's Hilux-derived IMV platform, said it was aiming for "Delivering the car at 70 percent finished, with the remaining 30 percent customized by the customer."
Toyota offers the IMV 0 in short and long-wheelbase versions, with the base configuration having rear-wheel drive. A gasoline 2.0-liter, inline-four engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission — with optional 2.7-liter gas or 2.4-liter diesel engines.
The Champ will be bereft of virtually any "comfort" features, lacking anti-lock brakes, airbags, or armrests. Windows are old-school crank, and plastic and rubber line the seats and floor. All the window glass will have flat glazing. The flat deck will come without sides, but can be upgraded. Some HVAC controls sit under a spot for a radio, and the instrument "cluster" is basically "just a big blank circle."
The basic model might best be compared to the barest of bones rental moving van in the United States. However, an array of options is available for nearly everything, which increases the cost exponentially.