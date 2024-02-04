Everything To Know About Toyota's $10,000 Pickup Truck

The Toyota IMV 0 is — like the "zero" in the name suggests — as basic as a vehicle gets. IMV stands for "Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle," which means the first thing you'll need to know about this low cost multi-purpose pickup is that it will not be coming to the United States.

This is a strictly international mode of transportation meant to slide under the segment of the least-expensive Hilux: A truck that some 180+ countries not named Canada or the U.S. can snatch up at unheard of MSRP that's around half the cost of the cheapest truck currently in America (Ford's Maverick at $24,995).

In fact, the IMV 0 shares the same platform name as the indestructible Hilux truck, and was designed specifically for Toyota's customers in Thailand. As such, it will be called the Hilux Champ in a country that is not only wild about its trucks, but also close enough to the carmaker's headquarters in Japan that it's evolved into a truck development incubator for other Southeast Asian markets. In 2022, Toyota sold 145,435 (17% of its total sales) of the Hilux in Thailand alone.

Where the Hilux has recently ballooned north of a $15,000 price tag, Toyota claims it will return "to its origins to create an IMV pickup truck that is truly affordable and meets the needs of customers." The automaker has been talking with local people and having local Thai engineers lead development on the Hilux Champ as a result of this.