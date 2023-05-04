5 Of The Best Japanese Kei Trucks You Can Buy

Japanese cars are everywhere on American roadways. An enormous cross-section of the best-selling cars and trucks in the United States come from Japanese manufacturers like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda. The influence of Japanese automotive works is also seen in the very bones of the industry, which has shifted toward manufacturing techniques created by Toyota leadership in the 1950s.

But some of the most popular cars made for the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) are almost unknown in America. Kei trucks are miniature vehicles that offer a flatbed or customized rear rig behind a shockingly small-looking passenger cabin; they're unmistakably Japanese in style. The trucks have been used as worksite transportation, farming tools, and much more throughout the years, and American drivers are taking notice of the smaller footprint trucks. A change in how American import laws treat foreign cars essentially eliminated the Toyota Hilux from the U.S. marketplace in the mid-'90s. Still, it hasn't stopped eager importers from bringing vintage Kei models over from Japan, which must be more than 25 years old to be road legal in the U.S. Vintage trucks have been a passion project for generations of auto lovers. Hence, it's no wonder that these industrious and rugged miniatures are making waves.

Reliability and a tiny footprint, both in cost and mass, make the Kei truck a fantastic addition to many garages nationwide. Here are five of the best models out there for your consideration.